State's attorney calls for civilian review board concerning police

In the wake of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis — a victim of police brutality — Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington (D) is calling for a Charles County Civilian Review Board.
In a press release from the State’s Attorney’s Office, Covington wrote: The review board’s primary duty will be to “review allegations of abuse and brutality by police officers,” in an effort to nix abuse and social injustice.
“For a decade at least, I have publicly been in favor of a review board. They are out there all over the place,” Covington said on the potential introduction of the board. “Some of them came about in response to a situation like in Minnesota. I don’t think we should wait.”
He told the Maryland Independent one of the reasons unrest is ongoing is because “the system isn’t set up to adequately review” issues of this nature.
“There is not enough transparency. That is what the review boards are all about,” Covington said on the current state of the police force. “It is about the ability for an outside police agency to review the situation.”
He unraveled his point to the Maryland Independent by explaining that police have distinguishable rights everyday civilians do not have, and a checks-and-balances system — naturally — should be in place.
“They have the right to put their hands on you, to arrest you,” Covington said. “If people don’t understand this, they need to. If a police officer believes he has the right to arrest you, they are going to do everything in their power to arrest you.”
He escalated his point by saying police may abuse their power to the furthest extent possible — by taking your life attempting to arrest you. “We have seen over and over and over again they are going to keep going until, perhaps, they may even take your life to arrest you. ... People need to understand that.”
“It’s tragic, but it happened. Unfortunately it’s happened other times,” Covington said to the Maryland Independent in regards to the Floyd murder. “Everyone feels terrible for the Floyd family. ... If you are a human being, you feel bad.”
He said the unrest across the nation is not solely due to Floyd’s untimely death; there is a “higher purpose” social reformists are ultimately demanding.
“People are terrified that accountability is not going to be had, and justice is not going to be had for his family,” Covington said about the protests. “People are demanding that things happen.”
He added that people are “convincing themselves social action and protest” can make a difference if conducted peacefully, but what happens after the protests is the ultimate turning point in the spiritual, mental and physical battle for justice.
“Where do we go from here?” Covington asked. “I have no problem with people raising their voice and standing out on the streets and protesting. This is America. ... All of the positive change we have had in our society over the centuries has been because people have protested.”
He explained to the Maryland Independent that after the energy and momentum of protests “dissipates,” proper action is needed, and then real change in the justice system can occur.
“Who is going to be there willing to roll up their sleeves?” Covington asked in regard to the continued fight for justice and reform. “[Who is] going to do the hard work of negotiating this and figuring out the solutions to the problem?”
He followed by saying this wave of momentum has taken place before, but no drastic changes have resulted. “We have had this energy before, and we have not done well with following up and making sure things do in-fact change,” he said.
Covington said he “hopes this is the moment” where the people come together and force a change. “You have to set up a system and a structure that can respond to things. You have to weed out anybody from the police standpoint who might do this type of thing,” he said.
Covington is demanding accountability.
“Until accountability is real, until punishments for the wrongdoers is real and significant, [change] is not going to happen,” Covington said.
He explained that police brutality, killings and injustices have been occurring for decades, “regardless of who is in the White House” and change to the justice system “has to come.”
“As a 50-some-year-old black man, I certainly identify and empathize and fully understand from personal experience how it feels,” Covington said. “It is an important issue for me.”
Covington told the Maryland Independent “the people” want accountable police charged, laws passed and funding in place to mitigate future wrongdoing by authority figures. He is “cautiously optimistic” that lawmakers in Annapolis understand current proceedings and will make proper changes or implement new laws.
“I just hope [new laws] are well thought out. Everybody needs to be involved to make the decisions, to make sure they are proper and helpful,” Covington said on potential reform. “They need to be well thought out and purposeful.”
He followed by telling the Maryland Independent the citizens give the police their rights and power. “Police officers didn’t get their power from the governor or from the president, ... They get their power from the citizens; we the people ... we give [police] the right to go hands on.”
He added that citizens submit some of “their rights to be vigilantes” to the authority figures and are ultimately letting the police “take care of it.”
“As a citizen, I am going to give up my right to be a vigilante. I give up my right to seek justice for myself to the police,” Covington said on the power citizens surrender to authorities. “It brings order and eliminates chaos in our society.”
Covington punctuated his call for the Charles County Civilian Review Board by adding “it makes very simple sense” for a police officer who abuses his or her authority to be reviewed and held accountable.
“Did they properly use the authority that we gave you in the first place? That is what a civilian review board is all about,” Covington said. “Every community should have one.”
He noted, when arresting and putting your hands on people, “there are going to be claims of abuse,” and an independent organization that reviews matters of abuse, deaths and allegations of excessive use of force is a long-term necessity.
“In Charles County, folks have asked for this before,” Covington said on the potential implementation of the review board. “Two years back, the commissioners set up a committee to look into it. The bottom line is it has not come to fruition.”
The Charles County Board of Commissioners released a statement on the murder and protests in a press release. Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) stated, “We grieve along with his family, and all those who have been affected by racial injustice embedded in so many areas of our society. ... We must do our part as local leaders to pursue changes that address these inequalities and inequities.”
Collins told the Maryland Independent that he has been “an advocate of the review board for years” and the next step in the process of implementation is county approval.
“There needs to be a full-fledged community discussion on criminal justice overall,” Collins said on justice reform. “The more transparent law enforcement is and the more it is directly connected to citizens the better. ... I think people want to feel all facets of government are transparent.”
He added that an effort to promote community dialogue on the topic of justice reform is encouraged.
The concept [of a review board] could not have come at a more perfect time,” Collins said.
