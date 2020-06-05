Steny Hoyer projected to win Democratic nomination in house

So far, results of the Maryland 2020 primary election reveal 20-time incumbent Rep. Steny Hoyer is on his way to the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House District 5 seat, and Chris Palombi is in the lead to represent the Republican party in November, although that race is still too close to call.
In the judicial race for the District 7 Circuit Court in Charles County, sitting judge Patrick Devine was leading on the Republican ballot Thursday morning with 83.1% of the vote, while challenger Makeba Gibbs was leading on the Democratic ballot with 38.2% of the vote over Devine at 32% and challenger Adrienne Davis at 29.8%. If the totals hold, both Devine and Gibbs will be on the November General Election ballot vying for the seat Devine was appointed to early last year.
While issues among the state board of elections caused many to receive their ballots late or not at all, Wendy Adkins, director of the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, said on a local level there were few issues and anyone who called for a replacement ballot received one in time.
Todd Eberly, professor of political science at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, told the Maryland Independent during a phone interview there were many factors that could have potentially impacted the results of this election, including the coronavirus pandemic, the overwhelming amount of mail-in ballots and the rescheduling of the election from April 28 to June 2.
Despite these things, he said results came out how most expected them to and the “first sign that mail-in ballots had on impact would be something strange happening … but there is not enough information to see the whole impact,” and added, “Nothing happened that would lead to surprises in November.”
Incumbent Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) is projected to win the Democratic nomination as of Wednesday morning with 53,180 mail-in votes and 1,127 in-person votes from Maryland residents so far, 74.2% districtwide. In St. Mary’s County, Hoyer received 77.5% of the vote, in Charles County 69.2% and in Calvert County 79.83% from Democrats.
In a June 3 release. Hoyer announced his win. “I am honored that Democrats in Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District have once again selected me to be their nominee, and I thank all those who worked hard to ensure that voters in Maryland could cast their ballots and have them counted amid the unprecedented circumstances of this pandemic. I will continue to fight every day for the values of our party and our District, for equality, justice, and opportunity for all,” he said.
Democratic opponent Mckayla Wilkes came in after Hoyer, with 10,470 mail-in votes and 1,999 in-person votes, 17% of votes districtwide. Eberly noted Wilkes may have received more in-person votes than Hoyer due to the fact many of her supporters are young people, who might experience less of a health consequence of going out to vote than an older person during the pandemic.
“Hoyer has done this for a long time,” he said, and has made his supporters comfortable with filling out absentee ballots.
Another Democratic opponent, Vanessa Marie Hoffman, won 4.1% of the vote so far. Others included Briana Urbina, who won 2.4% and William Devine, who won 2.2% of the vote districtwide.
Among Hoyer’s Republican opponents, Palombi took the lead as of Wednesday with 33.6% of votes, and Doug Sayers was a close second with 31.6% of votes districtwide. Kenneth Lee received 16.3%, Lee Havis 10.8% and Bryan DuVal Cubero 7.8% of votes districtwide.
The Republican nominee may not be decided until June 12, which is when the elections boards have to wait for mail-in ballots to be received that were mailed by June 2.
In an email, Palombi said, “It’s a very close race, within 400 votes, but I am cautiously optimistic and excited for the opportunity to challenge Steny Hoyer in the general election. I look forward to working with everyone within the entire district in the future.”
In Maryland, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was recorded as receiving 85.1% of the vote among his opponents as of Wednesday and incumbent Donald Trump as 88.4% among his. In St. Mary’s, Biden won 89.9% and Trump 80% from their respective parties.
Antonio Ugues, associate professor of political science at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, noted in the 2016 election that Trump held the majority in the primary and general election in St. Mary’s County, but this cycle “Biden has a slight advantage … which indicates shifting attitudes toward the president.” He mentioned it was interesting to see the shift toward the opposite party in a traditionally red county. The same is true of Calvert County, he said.
In a press conference yesterday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) addressed some problems regarding the state primary election, pointing out “the fact that thousands of Marylanders either did not receive their ballots or received erroneous or late ballots, all which is completely unacceptable,” he said. “There were obviously significant failures.”
He said he is calling on the state board of elections administrator to prepare a report to him as well as the secretary of state, the presiding officers of the Maryland General Assembly and to the public, by July 3.
To ensure that the November general election is “free of these failures,” Hogan is also requesting the Maryland General Assembly to begin oversight hearings to determine what caused the issues and how they can be corrected.
