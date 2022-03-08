Stewart
Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D) has decided to seek a third term on the Charles commissioner board in this June’s primary election.
Stewart, a 46-year-old Waldorf native, joined the race officially on Feb. 11 to run for the District 3 seat she has held since 2014.
Stewart said the decision to run for another term had a lot to do with conversations with the public and her family.
“I realized four more years of being a county commissioner will help me to focus on some additional projects that I really want to work on,” Stewart said.
One of those projects is continued work on improving transportation in the county by working with state and county officials to address potential issues on area roadways.
Stewart also pledges to continue to support the school system, which is currently preparing for a radical shift in operations due to the demands imposed by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
The topic of education is a major one for Stewart, who said she has over 15 years of experience in the education field.
During the most recent budget process, she advocated for and helped pass additional funding to help train Charles County educators to support training to enhance social emotional learning techniques.
Stewart also prided herself on working with the Charles County Health Department to advocate for vaccinations and testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important for myself as an elected official to step up and deal with those issues,” Stewart said.
Stewart said residents should re-elect her for her track record of making decisions for the best interest of the county.
“I make decisions that’s best for the county, not for myself or one particular person,” she said.
Waldorf residents Carlos Childs and Letonya Smalls are Stewart’s two primary opponents.
