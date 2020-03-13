Students at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School were provided lessons in the importance of study, attendance and a focus on academics during a performance by Henry E. Lackey High School alumnus Jason Lewis from his The Beautiful Tomorrow Assembly nonprofit organization.
Through a mix of hip hop music, motivational speaking and conversation with the students at the assembly, Lewis emphasized the importance of setting goals, practicing good study habits, and having friends in school who support studying and going to school.
“I champion the individual worth of each student, telling them that they are unique and with power, potential and purpose,” Lewis said.
Lewis is a graduate of Liberty University in Virginia with undergraduate and master’s degrees in health promotion. He created the Beautiful Tomorrow Assembly in 2018.
“Last year we performed at 88 assemblies across the United States,” he said. According to The Beautiful Tomorrow Assembly website, the performances are free, relying on donations to fund its operations.
“We have been to Stoddert previously in 2018,” Lewis said. “We have been to just about all of the middle schools in Charles County since we began.”
Lewis currently calls southwest Virginia home. He had noted at the beginning of the performance that he had to get up at 4:30 a.m. in order to make the first assembly at 10:15 a.m.
Denise Foster, a counselor at Benjamin Stoddert, said she first invited Lewis to perform after a fellow professional recommended him in 2018.
Foster said, “I was making a presentation in a classroom here, and a resource professional from another school said, ‘You should get Jason Lewis to come here. He is really good,’” Foster said.
“We were trying to do presentations like Lewis performs, and this lady said, ‘You people are good, but this guy is really, really good,’” she said.
Lewis had earlier noted that his four-person business, which caters to both middle and high schools, does not have a booking agent, and instead relies on word of mouth for promotion and booking.
“Our students really relate to his message about empowerment and purpose, and about their potential,” Foster said
Two assemblies were held at the school Tuesday by The Beautiful Tomorrow Assembly troupe. A morning session was held for the eighth and sixth grades, and an afternoon performance was conducted for the seventh-graders at the school.