Virginia Marie Stone

Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island on July 29 was indicted on charges of felony second-degree murder, felony abuse and physical injury to a vulnerable adult, and misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult by a custodian.

A Cobb Island woman was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony account of causing physical injury to a vulnerable adult.

Virginia Marie Stone, 46, of Cobb Island was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine M. Carrington-Martin on Wednesday morning.


