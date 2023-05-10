Virginia Marie Stone, 45, of Cobb Island on July 29 was indicted on charges of felony second-degree murder, felony abuse and physical injury to a vulnerable adult, and misdemeanor abuse of a vulnerable adult by a custodian.
A Cobb Island woman was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony account of causing physical injury to a vulnerable adult.
Virginia Marie Stone, 46, of Cobb Island was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine M. Carrington-Martin on Wednesday morning.
“You may not have felt like you were given a gift. ... The reality is, Lizzie was your gift,” the judge said, referring to Stone’s daughter, before handing down her sentence.
Stone received a 10-year sentence with two years suspended, with credit for 283 days for time served.
Stone was arrested in August after a nearly two-year investigation into the death of her daughter, Elizabeth Marie Evening Star Stone, who was 18 when she died.
Elizabeth Stone was pronounced dead on Sept. 30, 2020, after Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the 17400 block of Audrey Road in Cobb Island for reports of a person not breathing.
Detectives spoke to Virginia Stone, who stated that her daughter suffered from several underlying medical conditions including hidradenitis suppurativa, which causes painful limps in the skin.
The Office of the Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled the death a homicide due to neglect, pneumonia and malnutrition.
“How do you watch your child suffer like that?” Tiffany Leigh Campbell, assistant state’s attorney, said in court, adding that Elizabeth Stone had not seen a doctor for treatment since 2017.
“Lizzie didn’t just wake up that way on Sept. 30, 2020. This was a chronic situation that must have been torturous,” Campbell said.
The prosecution asked for a 10-year sentence in the case.
The court also heard from Pamela Hall, Elizabeth Stone’s sister, who spoke to the court virtually.
“I never thought in my wildest dreams she would die at 18 years old,” said Hall, who blamed the mother for her death.
“I don’t understand how Virginia let Lizzie’s life end that way,” Hall said.
The defense argued for no further jail term other than the time already served, blaming Elizabeth Stone’s condition on a lack of support available for her mother.
Representatives for Virginia Stone also argued that Elizabeth Stone was in contact with several individuals outside the home via text messages and social media and at no time did she reach out for help.
The defense also called Dr. Michael Hays, a forensic pathologist from Farmington, Conn., who performed an independent review of the medical examiner report.
Hays stated the report had several inaccuracies including the omission of Elizabeth Stone’s social media and phone records in considering the cause of death, which Hays said was natural causes.
Pauline Pope, who identified as Stone’s mother and Elizabeth Stone’s grandmother, said that Elizabeth Stone was upset with her medical diagnosis at the age of 14.
Pope added that Elizabeth Stone was further traumatized by the loss of her father and eventually refused to participate in further medical treatment.
A letter written by Virginia Stone was also read aloud in court.
“I should have pushed harder, I should have pushed the doctors harder to find a specialist for her disease. ... I’m going to have to live with this for the rest of my life,” the mother wrote in the letter.