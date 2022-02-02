The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating several incidents at area schools involving students over the past week.
During afternoon dismissal on Monday, Jan. 31, a school resource officer responded to the report of an assault involving two eighth grade students at Matthew Henson Middle School in Indian Head.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, school staff had intervened when the officer arrived, but one female student was found unconscious with visible injuries from repeated kicks to the head.
The girl was transported to a local hospital, while a 13-year-old female was arrested on-site and charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
The school resource officer is working with school administrators on the ongoing investigating.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police officer Ondrish at 301-932-2222 or the Charles County Public School tip line at 301-302-8305.
Airsoft gun recovered from high school
In the morning hours of Jan. 28, a student at North Point High School in Waldorf showed several students what appeared to be a handgun. Another student alerted school staff, who recovered the weapon from the student’s locker.
According to a press release from Charles sheriff’s office, the weapon was later identified as an airsoft replica handgun.
The school resource officer and school administrators are conducting an investigation into the matter, with the school system handling the case primarily.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police officer Joffe at 301-932-2222 or the Charles County Public Schools tip line at 301-302-8305.