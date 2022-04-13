After an unprecedented pandemic forced classrooms to go virtual for 15 months, concern about student well being has been at the forefront for educators across the country.
School board members in Charles County got a glimpse at student behavior during a school climate update given April 12 led by Marvin L. Jones, executive director of schools. Jones was announced as the school system's new chief of schools after the meeting.
The report found that the percentage of students receiving three or more conduct violation notices dropped slightly from 7.7% in 2019-2020 to 6% so far in the 2021-2022 school year.
Students that received one or two violations also saw a modest reduction, while the amount of students with no violations rose from 80.6% in 2019-2020 to 84% so far this school year.
“We’re not proud of the violations that do occur but we do acknowledge that there are some things going in the right direction,” Jones said.
While referrals and suspensions were lower compared to the time completed in person in 2019-2020, there were areas of concerns highlighted in the update.
Violations related to physical confrontations were more severe and violent, leading to the assumption that schools were not safe.
While Jones said that assumption was false, he conceded that the incidents provided an opportunity to ask questions why situations were happening.
Jones said the reason for the incidents comes back to the year and a half students missed for social growth, access to student services and mental health supports.
The year-and-a-half break in in-person education meant that, for example, many sixth and seventh graders were getting their first experience outside of elementary school this year.
“There’s a maturity thing,” Jones said, owing to the fact that students haven’t had the opportunity to acclimate to their new surroundings that their peers would have had before the pandemic.
Also owing to concerns is that while all students, staff and families experienced the similar traumatic experiences during the pandemic, some experienced it differently than others.
Schools are making strides to help students through their mental health challenges.
Lackey High School has taken a three-tier approach to dealing with mental health, using preventative measures, small group interventions and individual interventions.
“It makes the place really fun and a good environment,” Beverly Hoy, school psychologist, at Lackey High School said.
Hoy writes the newsletter “Lackey Lookout” to help parents learn techniques to be proactive with their students if they believe they are suffering from issues such as depression.
The school also took measures such as small group interactions for anger management, peer-to-peer tutoring and other measures.
David Hancock, school board member, said the system was facing negative effects from closures brought on by the pandemic.
“If this happens again we have to find a different way to manage it while educating kids in an equitable manner,” Hancock said.
Board chairperson Michael Lukas said the mental health challenges facing the district were similar to those experienced by school systems across the state.
“We have to be cognizant of it and we need to put all the resources that we can forward [so] students can deal with all the stressors that they bring into the school system,” he said.