Steven Roberts, director of accountability, left Melissa Miesowitz, director of secondary education, and Karen Peters, coordinator of testing, brief board members on the latest iReady results on June 26.
Math performance on the iReady assessments showed a marked increase in the Spring testing period compared to the fall according to this slide from Charles County Public Schools.
This slide from Charles County Public Schools shows the improvement of reading scores of students from the spring testing period compared to the fall testing period in iReady.
Charles County Board of Education members got a look recently at the much-anticipated year-end iReady scores.
According to board member Jamila Smith, the scores were much anticipated.
“I know our communities have been hungry for this data,” Smith said during the board's June 26 meeting.
The annual report examine data from the iReady testing system that ranks students based on their performance relative to their grade level using three testing periods in the fall, winter and spring.
The June 26 presentation examined the performance of students in the spring, and the results were promising.
Overall, scores showed an increase of students performing mid- and at-grade level and a decrease in students performing below their grade level at the end of the year compared to where we started.
According to a copy of the presentation obtained by Southern Maryland News, 18% of students in mathematics were performing at levels that met or surpassed their grade level, compared to 4% at the start of the year.
The amount of students that at least partially met their grade level requirements also increased from 9% in the fall to 17% in the spring.
Students performing below grade level showed a noticeable decline with the percentage of students performing one grade level below falling to 33% from 39% in the fall.
The amount of students faring well below expectations also dropped off, with 12% of students ranking two grade levels below and 20% ranking three grade levels below expectations.
Those numbers were better than the 22% and 27% recorded at the start of the year.
Reading performance showed similar growth in students performing on or above grade level and decreases in students lagging behind grade level performance.
Individual grade levels also showed increases in performance, but still slightly lagged behind national and state standards.
Nevertheless, the results were a cause for optimism among school officials.
“We’ve made some gains from last year to where we are now, which is what we want to see,” Steven Roberts, director of accountability, told board members. “We want to see more green and less red.”
Part of the credit for the increase in scores was given to several extended learning opportunities students had before or after school.
The small group programs were performed in person by Charles County Public Schools staff and virtually by Amp Education and FEV Tutor.
Melissa Miesowitz, director of secondary education, said the tutoring was most effective when students were in the program long term.
“It needs to be high dosage so students need to participate consistently with the same tutor working on their skill deficits as shown by their iReady scores,” Miesowitz said.