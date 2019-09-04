The 2019-20 school year has officially started and the excitement continues to grow at Billingsley Elementary in White Plains, the newest school to open this fall, as hundreds of young bobcats roared their way through the busy parking lots and hallways Tuesday for the first day of school.
The bobcats were among approximately 27,000 Charles County public school students who started school this week.
Schools Superintendent Kimberly Hill, along with school board members Virginia McGraw and Latina Wilson, stopped by to greet families gathered at the front doors while buses dropped off other kids near the back side entrance of Billingsley. School principal Sabrina Robinson-Taylor gave a few remarks before the doors opened to students and distinguished guests, including Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D), who wanted to join in on the bobcat school pride.
“It’s such an amazing feeling,” Taylor told the Maryland Independent last week. “Other than the meet and greet, we also had the unveiling of the school mascot which was another big crowd turnout. … I visited all four [feeder schools], talked to the students and showed them pictures of their new school. The students voted and, by and large, their choice was the Billingsley Bobcat.”
Among the Billingsley staff members excited to kick off the new school year is Kim Foster, a Faulkner resident and longtime substitute teacher who now works as an instructional assistant. Foster said she enjoyed getting to know her colleagues and looks forward to seeing the students’ reactions when she introduces Chase, a stuffed dog who will accompany her in the library during a lesson about book care rules.
“It’s exciting just to build on their energy. It was great to start seeing that at the meet and greet [last week] as well,” Foster said. “I’ve been a sub in Charles County for 20-plus years. I was at [Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School] with my kids and now I’ve got two middle schoolers. My other two are at [Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary]. They’re all starting at a new school and I get to start at a new school. So, it’s an exciting morning in our household today.”
Billingsley, the 22nd elementary school which welcomed about 700 students on Tuesday, includes environmentally-friendly design features, two floors for learning and several playing fields.
Hill said she is also thrilled about the reopening of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary, which underwent a major renovation that took two years to complete. The school building includes a new main entrance, along with a separate cafeteria and gym.
“Our supporting services staff did 19 major construction projects this summer,” Hill added. “Our community invests a lot in our school buildings and this is a result of that. I couldn’t be more pleased.”
As the leader of the school community, Hill said the opening of Billingsley is “a huge sense of accomplishment” systemwide.
“This is an amazing school, under amazing leadership with Mrs. Sabrina Robinson-Taylor. I think the focus of the school, with the environmental aspects that we have here, is very appropriate for the world that we live in today,” said Hill. “You can tell the parents and the kids are all very excited. As a mom, you relive that experience when you see other families going through it.”
