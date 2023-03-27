The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to talk to their children about ingesting drug edibles after two students fell ill at county high schools, according to releases from the sheriff’s office.
School resource officers at St. Charles and Lackey high schools are investigating after students fell ill from ingesting edibles, including one student that ate a gummy allegedly laced with Fentanyl.
“I implore everyone to take part in discussions about ingesting edibles that may seem harmless to some, but on the contrary have the potential to be life threatening,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in a release.
The first incident was reported at 10:53 a.m. on March 21, when a Lackey High School student reported to a school counselor that they were hallucinating and felt sick.
The student was taken to a school nurse where the student indicated they had obtained an edible from another student while attending morning classes at the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center. The sickened student was evaluated and sent home with a parent.
School resource officers determined that the student allegedly obtained the snack from a North Point High School student who was also at the educational center that day. Administrators located the student at North Point High and allegedly found the student to be in possession of edibles and vape cartridges.
School resource officers from Lackey and North Point as well as the Stethem Educational Center are conducting the investigation and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office is being consulted regarding potential charges. Students also face disciplinary action by the Charles public school system.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Ondrish at 301-609-3282, ext 0636.
At just after 10:45 a.m. on March 22, a student at St. Charles High School was found semi-conscious on a bathroom floor inside the school. A school nurse responded to the scene and the student was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
According to the sheriff's office release, it was determined that the student consumed an edible in the form of a gummy Life Saver that may have been laced with Fentanyl.
“We are watching news stories day after day about children who consumed what they thought was an edible laced with marijuana, but instead has Fentanyl or other dangerous components,” Berry said.
The St. Charles student was taken to a hospital, treated and later released.
The school resource officer has initiated an investigation into how the student obtained the edible and whether additional students had taken them.