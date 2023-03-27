Crime scene tape
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to talk to their children about ingesting drug edibles after two students fell ill at county high schools, according to releases from the sheriff’s office.

School resource officers at St. Charles and Lackey high schools are investigating after students fell ill from ingesting edibles, including one student that ate a gummy allegedly laced with Fentanyl.


