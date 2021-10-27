Charles County has seen significant underutilization of minority- and women-owned business enterprises in contract work across several business categories.
The findings were revealed as a part of a disparity study into county government procurement practices performed by Griffin & Strong, a law and public policy consulting firm based in Atlanta, Ga. It was presented by Michelle Clark Jenkins, senior director at the group, to county commissioners earlier this week. The commissioners were the ones who requested the study be done.
The study analyzed contracts provided during the fiscal years 2015-2019 in four industry categories — construction, architectural and engineering, miscellaneous services and goods
Statistically significant underutilization of minority- and women-owned businesses were found in all categories except Asian-owned construction firms.
An area of 25 counties in Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., was established as a regional comparison area for purposes of the study.
According to the presentation, business enterprises not owned by minorities or women were over utilized in all categories
The study examined the percentage of dollars given through the study period and compared it to the percentage of available firms to assign a disparity index rating, with 100 being full parity, and a number under 80 constituting a statistically significant underutilization.
Any number over 100 is a statistically significant over-utilization.
Available firms were defined as businesses that did work with Charles County government, were located in the market area and performed work in the assigned industry category.
Goods contracts saw the greatest gulf, with businesses not owned by minorities or women awarded nearly all of the funds over the last four years at 98%, and comprising 85% of available firms for a disparity index of 115.37.
Those numbers dwarf the 1.9% of funds given and 15% of availability for a disparity index rating of 12.84.
Clark Jenkins also provided several recommendations to create a more equitable system of awarding contracts.
Those recommendations include strengthening contract compliance by increasing monitoring practices and limiting the use of on-call contractors.
Jenkins said that having on-call contractors limited the opportunity for minority- and women-owned businesses to bid on contracts.
Another recommendation was to improve outreach programs to minority- and women-owned business enterprises, and where possible, forecasting out as far as a year.
“The sooner firms know when work is up for bid, the sooner firms can assemble bids,” Jenkins said.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) commended Griffin and Strong on the work, and said that the study was an important part of improving the contracting process.
“What we should really focus on is that the county committed to doing a disparity study to make our procurement process fair and ensure that every resident that wants to do business with the county can do so,” Collins said.
The presentation also outlined several next steps, including analyzing what programs need to be created or enhanced, drafting a program plan and planning for implementation.
