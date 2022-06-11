The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another alleged case of weapons being brought into a county public school, according to a press release on June 9.
According to the release, school administrators at Thomas Stone High School were advised that a student was in possession of two weapons that day.
The alleged weapons later turned out to be a knife and a stun gun, which were recovered from a student, according to the release.
The school resource officer has opened an investigation into the case and will review findings with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges.
This comes on the heals of multiple other weapons, including replica pellet guns and knives, found to be in possession of students at Charles public schools earlier this month.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer L. Payne at 301-609-3282.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous but provide information can do so by calling the Charles County Public Schools tip line at 301-302-8305 or Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.