A Suitland man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an alleged July 13 home invasion and assault.
Clyde William Peterson, 51, was arrested on Oct 19 and charged with six felonies ranging from first-degree assault to home invasion, armed robbery, first- and third-degree burglary and robbery.
Peterson was also charged with a host of misdemeanors ranging from second-degree assault and handgun charges to impersonating an officer and wearing body armor.
According to a press release by Charles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the alleged attack that took place in 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road.
Peterson was accused of approaching a male victim while armed with a gun and kicking in the front door of the residence. As he allegedly entered the house, the release stated that Peterson’s weapon discharged, striking him in the lower body.
Despite the injury, he allegedly continued to pursue the victim and ordered him to the ground. Peterson allegedly stole money before feeling the scene by car.
A search warrant at Peterson’s home allegedly recovered two firearms, which he was not allowed to have due to previous felony convictions.
Charles sheriff’s deputies were able to make the arrest with assistance of members of the U.S. Marshals Office.
Peterson was taken to the Charles County Detention Center upon his arrest and was ordered held without bond.