The Charles County Sheriff’s Office last week asked for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for an alleged assault that took place in La Plata.
In a press release dated Nov. 23, deputies put out a notice for Ezra Charles Calloway Jr., 41, of Suitland for attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault, both felonies.
Calloway was arrested on Nov. 29 in Washington, D.C., by deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Diane Richardson, a Charles sheriff's office spokesperson.
Calloway is currently being held in Washington, D.C., awaiting extradition to Maryland.
Calloway was implicated in an alleged assault that took place in the morning of Nov. 21 in the 9500 block of Crain Highway.
When deputies arrived, they allegedly found an unidentified suspect with severe injuries from an attack. The victim was rushed to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
According to the release, Calloway is accused of walking into the building and assaulting the victim by punching them several times. Calloway allegedly said he was going to kill the victim during the assault, and later fled the scene in a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Smith of the Charles sheriff’s office at 301-932-2222.
Tipsters that wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit information online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.