A Suitland man will spend the next 25 years in prison after assaulting another man in Bel Alton in November 2021.
Ezra Charles Calloway Jr., 42, of Suitland was given the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington-Martin on Jan. 5.
“All Mr. Barnes did was go to work, and while he was there he helped people, and he got beat up for that,” Carrington-Martin said before handing down her sentence.
Calloway pleaded guilty to felony first-degree assault on Oct. 3, 2022, avoiding charges on felony first- and second-degree murder and misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Prosecutors played a video in court that showed the incident that took place on Nov. 21, 2021, at the Jude House in Bel Alton.
The footage showed Phillip Brandon Barnes, 32, of Waldorf signing in at the security desk when Calloway entered the frame.
Calloway punched Barnes numerous times in the head before leaving the building.
A report on the assault by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said that Calloway fled the scene in a vehicle.
According to a supplemental report by the sheriff’s office obtained by Southern Maryland news, Barnes suffered a laceration to his forehead, a swollen right eye and a knot to the back of his head.
Barnes was treated and released at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and released later that day.
However, Barnes returned to the hospital after reportedly suffering complications from the attack and was eventually transferred to MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. According to the supplemental report, Barnes later contracted COVID-19 while in the hospital and died on Dec. 11.
The report added that Calloway assaulted Barnes because Calloway believed that his girlfriend was cheating on him with Barnes.
“The attack that Mr. Calloway inflicted on Mr. Barnes was completely senseless,” Jonathan Patrick Beattie, assistant state’s attorney, told the court.
Prosecutors asked for 25 years due to the severity of the attack and Calloway’s previous arrest record.
The defense asked for an 8-year sentence, stating that drug addiction and mental illness factored into Calloway’s actions.
“This does not excuse Mr. Calloway’s actions, but it does explain why Mr. Calloway acted in contrary to steps he had taken to better himself,” Ishita Kala, who represented Calloway, said in a statement.
Calloway also read a statement to the court apologizing for his actions and took full responsibility for his role in the attack.
Members of the Barnes family wept openly during the sentencing hearing.
Renee Barnes, Philip’s mother, addressed the court through tears to forgive Calloway.
“I forgive you, but you took away a father, and his son speaks of him every day,” Renee Barnes said.