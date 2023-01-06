Ezra Charles Calloway Jr.

Ezra Charles Calloway Jr., 42, of Suitland was sentenced to 25 years for felony first-degree assault on Jan. 5. 

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Suitland man will spend the next 25 years in prison after assaulting another man in Bel Alton in November 2021.

Ezra Charles Calloway Jr., 42, of Suitland was given the sentence by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington-Martin on Jan. 5.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews