Clyde William Peterson, 51, of Suitland was booked on 16 total charges.
A Suitland man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a July 2021 assault.
Clyde William Peterson, 52, was handed the sentence on Sept. 2 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West, according to a press release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Peterson pleaded guilty to the charge on July 1 after originally facing six felonies for first-degree assault, home invasion, armed robbery, robbery and first- and third-degree burglary charges.
Officers responded to a residence in the 6900 block of Surrey Place in Bryans Road on July 13, 2021, for the report of an assault with a weapon.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who reported he was assaulted by a suspect wearing a ballistic vest with the word “police” labeled on it. Peterson was not a police officer.
Peterson approached the man and pointed a handgun at him and later forced himself into the man’s home by kicking down the door.
Peterson pursued the victim and forced him to the ground before stealing money and fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
A search warrant later recovered two firearms, which Peterson was not allowed to have due to a previous felony conviction.
In addition, Peterson will have to pay $750 in restitution.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews
