Clyde William Peterson, 51, of Suitland was booked on 16 total charges.

A Suitland man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a July 2021 assault.

Clyde William Peterson, 52, was handed the sentence on Sept. 2 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West, according to a press release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

