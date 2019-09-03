A Suitland woman was arrested and later released on her own recognizance after allegedly striking her boyfriend with a car during the course of an argument in the early morning hours Sunday.
According to the statement of charges, officers responded to a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the Shell gas station on Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf shortly after midnight Sept. 1. The victim, according to the report, was found lying on the sidewalk near the building “suffering from debilitating crush injuries to both legs.”
While in the ambulance, the man told police he and his girlfriend, later identified as 42-year-old Latrunda Mashan Rainey, had had a couple drinks at her brother’s Waldorf home when an argument ensued between them. On the way back to their Suitland residence, the man said the two went to the convenience store for him to purchase cigarettes. Rainey drove away from the entrance of the store, he told police, and the man said he believed Rainey was going to leave him there alone so he called her.
While he was leaning up against a wall placing the call, the man told police, Rainey allegedly “drove her gray 2002 GMC Yukon XL sport utility vehicle, in reverse, at a high rate of speed across the parking lot, over the curb and onto the sidewalk before striking him” with the rear of the car, the report says.
When police spoke with Rainey, who was on her cellphone at the scene, she allegedly told officers she’d been having a video phone call with her brother at the time of the accident. Rainey allegedly said she “may have been distracted” by the conversation, but “provided no explanation for driving in reverse at a high rate of speed” during the call.
A witness to the crash told police he had been at the gas station and had seen the victim on a nearby sidewalk before the sound of “squealing tires” got his attention. The witness confirmed allegedly seeing Rainey driving in reverse toward the victim and striking him. The witness said he asked Rainey why she struck the man, and she allegedly replied he was “smoking that PCP. I’m trying to stop him.”
Surveillance footage from the store allegedly shows Rainey driving through the parking lot backward and making no attempt to brake before striking the victim with the car.
Online court records show Rainey was originally ordered held without bond and later released on her own recognizance Tuesday. A preliminary district court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews