Superintendent announces in-person option for virtual graduation

Charles County Public Schools will offer two options for graduating seniors — a virtual recognition or an opportunity to schedule a visit in small groups to walk across the stage.
Superintendent Kimberly Hill updated the Charles County Board of Education on changes to graduation plans during its May 12 virtual meeting.
“We added an in-person option for students after getting updated guidance from law enforcement,” Hill told board members. “While COVID-19 restrictions keep us from having traditional ceremonies for the Class of 2020, we are providing reasonable options while observing safety guidelines.”
Hill said the decision to add an in-person option came following updated guidance late last week on COVID-19 pandemic travel restrictions.
“We got some updated guidance regarding nonessential travel, that travel to a graduation ceremony would no longer be defined as nonessential,” Hill said.
Virtual graduation ceremonies will be aired on YouTube, Vimeo, Comcast Channel 96 and Verizon FiOS 12 starting at 7 a.m. on June 11. After June 11, CCPS will make all graduation ceremonies available on ccboe.com for viewing or download.
Students will have the option of submitting photographs of themselves in their cap and gown to be aired during the virtual graduation ceremony, or they may come to the school in small groups and have their photo taken as they walk across the stage to receive their diploma cover. Those photos will also be aired as part of the virtual graduation ceremony.
Letters were sent to graduating seniors and their families this week from high school principals outlining both options and providing details for scheduling an in-person appearance.
“We still have our original model of the virtual graduation for families who aren’t comfortable going out in public and being in that environment; we still will welcome them sending a picture of their graduate in cap and gown and we will put that together in our video that will create a virtual video graduation ceremony,” Hill said.
In addition, every senior will receive copies of their school’s official Commencement 2020 program highlighting the accomplishments of the class as well as the Class of 2020 post-secondary plans. All seniors will also receive a Project Graduation gift bag, which includes items usually given to seniors who attend Project Graduation. Yard signs commemorating graduating seniors have also been distributed.
“Our goal has always been to properly recognize the members of the Class of 2020, of whom we are so very, very proud, under the conditions in which we are living now,” Hill said. “I think that the result is going to be very memorable for the Class of 2020.”
Deputy Superintendent Amy Hollstein also updated the board on distance learning, saying that based on data she has collected, 82.1% of students are doing their work online, following a push to provide laptops to students in need. She said that 15.4% of students are utilizing paper packets, either entirely on their own or in addition to utilizing online support.
“2.9% of our students are not, right now, accepting available learning opportunities,” Hollstein said. “But we are not giving up.”
She said that this week, pupil personnel workers are driving to homes and placing door tags on the homes of students who have not reconnected with schools.
“We’re starting to get some positive results, and we are hoping to decrease that number,” Hollstein said.
Charmaine Thompson, chief of information technology for CCPS, said the school system has prepared and distributed approximately 7,400 laptops to students.
She said that distance learning presents additional challenges for special education and English language learner students.
The school system has purchased additional supplemental programs for special education students that focus on their goals and objectives, Hollstein said. She said the school system is also offering teletherapy to students who receive speech/language, occupational and physical therapy services and are scheduling phone interventions for reading recovery students.
ELL students are offered supplemental English language development lessons in both print and digital formats. In addition, parents have access to a 24/7 Spanish language hotline for those having difficulty with county communications and telephonic language translation services for ELL families whose native language is not Spanish.
Hollstein said the focus now is on finishing out the fourth quarter and addressing fourth quarter report cards and articulation plans, calculating final grades for high school seniors and preparing for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Although we are unsure what schools will look like in the fall, we want to be proactive in planning for an efficient articulation of students so that we’re ready,” Hollstein said.
Crystal Richardson, supervisor of food services for the school system, said the meal distribution program has taken a lot of work from food services, building services, school administration, law enforcement, student services and more to make it work. The school system is now working to transition to its summer “Lunch on Us” program.
Hill said that to date, the school system has distributed approximately 210,133 meals to students since schools closed.
Hill also announced that the last day of distance learning for students will be June 11, pending a five-day waiver request approved unanimously by the board and submitted to the Maryland State Department of Education.
The board also voted to continue waiving policies relating to fourth quarter grades, emergency drills, one-on-one online communications between teachers and students and other policies it suspended at its last meeting, but voted unanimously to recommend that Hill take the average of the first three quarters’ grades into account when determining eligibility to participate in extracurricular activities in the fall.
Under normal policy, fourth quarter grades are used to determine eligibility.
“I think it would be a shame to hold anybody accountable for what happened in the fourth quarter, just because there are so many different circumstances, but we do have three quarters of in-school education we can base our decision off of,” said board member David Hancock. “I do think that we have to have some sort of standards moving into next year.”
Tuesday’s board meeting was the last for outgoing student member of the board DeJuan Woods, who will go on to attend James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., where he said he plans to major in vocal music education with a minor in honors and interdisciplinary studies.
Board chairwoman Virginia McGraw commended Woods, telling him, “You have served the children, the students and Charles County Public Schools in a very mature and professional manner. It has been an honor to work with you, and I know you are destined for greatness.”
The Charles County Association of Student Councils will conduct virtual elections to determine the next student member of the board.
McGraw reported that no public comment had been received prior to the meeting.
