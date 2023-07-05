On June 29, the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to effectively end affirmative action in higher education sent shockwaves through the college admissions landscape.
According to the Cornell Law School, affirmative action is defined as “a set of procedures designed to eliminate unlawful discrimination among applicants, remedy the results of prior discrimination and prevent such discrimination in the future.”
However, in a decision among ideological lines, the court ruled that the admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the equal protections provision of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
The court’s 6-3 decision in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. vs. President and Fellows of Harvard College affectively ended affirmative action in college admissions in the country.
“The universities’ main response to these criticism is 'trust us,'” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in the majority opinion. “They assert that universities are owed deference when using race to benefit some applicants but not others.”
Roberts went on to say that while the court has recognized a “tradition of giving a degree of deference to a university’s academic decisions,” the court made clear the deference must be within constitutionally prescribed limits.
Roberts was joined by justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito.
However, Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson blasted the majority opinion in her dissent.
“Simply put, the race-blind admissions stance the court mandates from this day forward is unmoored from critical real-life circumstances. Thus, the court’s meddling not only arrests the noble generational project that America’s universities are attempting, it also launches, in effect, a dismally misinformed sociological experiment,” Jackson said.
Jackson was joined by justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in the dissent.
Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown (D) shared a similar assessment to Jackson in a press release obtained by Southern Maryland News.
“The Supreme Court today struck down the use of race-conscious admissions programs in higher education, holding that such programs violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Brown said on June 29. “The decision upends decades of legal precent on which colleges and universities have relied in striving to achieve the myriad benefits of a diverse student body.”
“The decision jeopardizes the progress made over several decades in our pursuit of diversity and equity,” Brown added.
While the decision could have drastic changes for college applications, how the order could be implemented remains to be seen.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland released a statement on June 29 stating that the college’s initial analysis of the Supreme Court decision did not point to a change in the college’s admissions process.
“Our commitment to diversity, access and affordability is rooted in the belief that this ultimately benefits all students; and today’s decision does not change or invalidate that commitment,” the release read.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Charles County NAACP president Dyotha Sweat for comment on the Supreme Court decision and was directed to a press release from the national office that included comments from NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.
“Let me be clear — affirmative action exists because we cannot rely on colleges, universities and employers to enact admissions and hiring practices that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion,” Johnson said in the release.
Janice Walthour, interim president of the St. Mary’s County NAACP, called the decision a “travesty of justice” when asked by Southern Maryland News.
“Education is the key for people to have success for themselves and their family,” Walthour said, adding that she felt many people expected the decision, but were hopeful for a different outcome.
“I’m concerned about the poor judgement of the justices,” Walthour said.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters