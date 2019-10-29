A petition to review a writ of certiorari filed on behalf of a La Plata High School alumna, who claimed that the Charles County Public Schools system violated her First Amendment rights back in 2014 by allegedly promoting and endorsing assignments about Islam which conflicted with her Christianity, was denied Oct. 15 by the United States Supreme Court after a judge’s opinion concluded that the materials constituted a small part of the school’s world history curriculum.
The Thomas More Law Center, a conservative Christian law firm based in Ann Arbor, Mich., initially filed a lawsuit in federal district court on behalf of Caleigh Madison Wood and her parents, Kevin and Melissa Wood of La Plata. The suit dates back to October 2014 when Wood, who was a junior at at La Plata High School at the time, alleged that she was being “indoctrinated” into Islam during instruction in a world history class on the statement of faith and five pillars of Islamic teaching.
The Maryland Independent previously reported in February that Kevin Wood objected to the lessons, advising Caleigh not to complete them as he was “outraged that his daughter was being taught false information on Islam,” and that she would “receive a failing grade” for refusing to do so, according to Richard Thompson who is the law center’s president and chief counsel.
“Many public schools have become hotbeds of Islamic propaganda. Teaching Islam in schools has gone far beyond a basic history lesson,” Thompson said in a press released dated Oct. 15. “Prompted by zealous Islamic activism and emboldened by confusing court decisions, schools are now bending over backwards to promote Islam while at the same time denigrating Christianity.”
One lesson, according to a school system press release, contained a comparative PowerPoint slideshow titled “Islam Today,” which contrasted “peaceful Islam” with “radical fundamental Islam.” The lesson also included a fill-in-the-blank worksheet, requiring students to complete information about the five pillars of Islam.
“It’s disappointing that the Supreme Court did not take this opportunity to clarify the test which lower courts should use when ruling on establishment clause and free speech challenges to public school classes on religion,” said Thompson.
The Supreme Court’s decision reaffirms a ruling earlier this year from the Fourth Circuit Appeals Court, which concluded that La Plata High did not “impermissibly endorse any religion and did not compel Wood to profess any belief.” Circuit Court Judge Barbara Keenan wrote in a final legal opinion that “a reasonable observer, aware of the world history curriculum being taught, would not view the challenged materials as communicating a message of endorsement,” according to a separate press release.
Keenan also argued that “school authorities, not the courts, are charged with the responsibility of deciding what speech is appropriate in the classroom,” as “academic freedom is itself a concern of” the First Amendment.
“We believe the Supreme Court’s action properly affirms the ability of public school educators to require students to complete assignments with which they may have personal disagreements,” school system attorney Andrew Scott said in the press release, “as long as those assignments are reasonably related to a legitimate educational purpose.”
When it comes to children, CCPS superintendent Kimberly Hill emphasized that “schools play an important role in ensuring” they are “provided with information that prepares them to understand and thrive in a society with many different cultural and religious viewpoints.” Fortunately, she said the school system presents “a curriculum with that goal in mind.”
CCPS has asserted that multiple religions, including Christianity, Buddhism and Confucianism – not just Islam – are also highlighted during instructional sessions, but solely through a historical lens. Simpson said the social studies curriculum, though developed and written locally, is one that matches long-existing standards set by the state of Maryland.
In addition, state standards enable students to analyze the customs and beliefs of world religions and their expansion, as well as how their establishment has impacted other areas of culture, and in certain times and regions, even caused conflict.
“We don’t teach religion,” school system spokeswoman Katie O’Malley-Simpson said back in 2016. “We teach about religion’s impact on the rise and fall of nations.”
Kevin Wood said that if students “can’t practice Christianity in school,” then they “should not be allowed to practice Islam,” the press release noted.
“Although the Supreme Court passed up an opportunity to provide clearer constitutional guidance on this important issue,” Thompson said, “there will be other chances as this issue isn’t going away anytime soon.”
Twitter: @JClink_MdINDY