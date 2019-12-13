Suspect arrested in connection with Waldorf shooting

Police have arrested the suspected shooter in a homicide that occurred Dec. 10 in Waldorf.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s office, detectives from the agency identified and arrested the suspect in the shooting death of John Ercell Staton, 54, of Newburg. The suspect, Fred Odell Scott Sr., 55, of Waldorf, was arrested on Dec. 12.
Per earlier information from the sheriff's office, the preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a shopping center when the suspect allegedly produced a handgun and shot the victim multiple times. Scott allegedly then fled the scene in a gray vehicle. Staton was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The two men reportedly were known to each other.
Scott is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and other related charges. He is currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing.