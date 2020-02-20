A Bryans Road teen and Charles County Public Schools student was shot and killed Tuesday night in the driveway of his home and a suspect is currently in custody, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, according to the release. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Bradley Alan Brown, 17, in his driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, detectives arrested Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf in connection with the homicide of Brown, according to a separate press release. Detectives said the shooting appears to be drug related and have established that it was not a random event. Freeman has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in commission of a crime.
Brown was a student at North Point High School in Waldorf and a member of the school's criminal justice program, according to North Point Principal Daniel Kaple. He said in a press conference Wednesday that the county is providing support to students and staff at the school, including following Brown's class schedule for the rest of the week.
"Our students are very empathetic so they understand the gravity of the situation and they definitely are going through a grieving process," Kaple said. "It's just the opportunity for someone [like Brown] to go make a positive impact on your community, that opportunity is lost."
Kaple said that three North Point students died last school year, so the school is unfortunately familiar with the grieving process of losing one of its own. Kaple said that no situation is the same, but the school does its best to meet the needs of the students in a troubling time.
"The idea is just to help them with the process and moving through," Kaple said. "From an adult point of view, there is no more clarity as you go through life as far as why things happen, so our students are in the same spot we would be as adults."
North Point teacher and cross country coach Jimmy Ball said that he coached Brown for all four years of high school. Ball regarded Brown as a "great young man" and noted how hard the school community was taking the news.
"As a parent, Bradley was near the age of my two kids, so it hits home today," Ball said. "Life taken so young, I feel for his family today."
Ball noted the impact the news has had on the cross country team's 70-plus runners.
"Cross country is a really tight-knit family, they are taking it really hard," Ball said. "That was one of their family members that passed away."
Ball said that Brown always had a smile on his face and got along with nearly everyone at the school. Ball said that like most teenagers, Brown did not know what he wanted to do after high school, but Ball was sure he would have figured it out.
"It's shocking when that happens a young man like that who was liked by everybody," Ball said. "He is going to be missed."
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered at half-staff Wednesday in response to the news of Brown's death. Brown was a Charles County government employee, working as a lifeguard with the department of recreation, parks and tourism since 2017.
Brown worked at the North Point pool, Maurice J. McDonough High School pool and most recently the Henry E. Lackey High School pool.
“Bradley was always happy, and did whatever he could to put a smile on the face of anyone he came in contact with,” said Suleiman Rabie, Lackey's pool manager. “Bradley was a motivated young man who was eager to gain his lifeguard certification as soon as he turned 15 years old. He was well liked by co-workers and we will be at a great loss without him.”
Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to call Detective R. Johnson at 301-609-6453. Freeman is being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 4.