A Waldorf man on trial for the October 2020 killing of a 7-Eleven employee has been found guilty after an eight-day trial, According to a press release from the office of Tony Covington, Charles County State’s Attorney.
Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf was found guilty on May 11 of three felonies for first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery as well as several theft and weapons related misdemeanors.
Collins was found guilty of killing Lynn Maher during the robbery of a 7-Eleven on the 3300 block of Middletown Road in Waldorf on the evening of Oct. 1, 2020.
Investigators found that Collins entered the store and grabbed a store branded tea bottle and went to the counter. He then brandished a gun and demanded money from Maher, who was working as a cashier that evening.
Maher emptied the till, which contained $249.69, and was shot in the head by Collins afterward. She was found dead at the scene.
Collins fled to Georgia after the robbery and murder.
On Oct. 19, 2020, he was arrested in Georgia with help from the U.S. Marshals task force.
Surveillance video showed Collins wearing a distinct pair of blue jeans and blue tennis shoes, which investigators connected to him through a Sept. 7, 2020, photograph.
A search warrant of Collins’ home led to the recovery of the blue jeans he wore during the robbery.
According to the release, Collins confessed to the crime during the course of the investigation. Also, DNA evidence recovered from the scene linked Collins to the murder.
Collins faces life plus 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 2.