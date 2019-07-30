Facing seven counts of attempted first-degree murder among 33 charges related to a July 2018 shooting, 25-year-old Marquis Deangelo Swann of Waldorf pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree assault before Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier on Monday.
The Maryland Independent reported last year that Swann was one of two men involved in the July 7, 2018, incident. According to charging documents, that day the shooter — who was later identified through surveillance footage as Swann — exited a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Ell Lane and opened fire toward a group of people in a stairwell. One person was shot in the inner thigh and two more were struck in the buttocks.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies initially reviewed security footage to determine the license plate number on the Impala. They then found its owner, Swann’s co-defendant David Butler-Charles Jr., a 24-year-old Accokeek man. A search of the car when it was found the next day returned Butler-Charles’ phone, a stolen gun, ammunition and spent shell casings, according to the report. A search of the phone showed Butler-Charles had been trying to sell the gun, along with another, and that he’d also been trying to cut off communication with Swann.
Because Swann has a previous conviction for felony theft he legally is barred from owning a gun in Maryland.
Swann’s trial was due to begin Monday morning when he took the plea. Swann is represented by defense attorney Andre Mahasa. Assistant State’s Attorneys John Stackhouse and Andre Bruce are listed in online court records as having prosecuted the case.
Swann will be sentenced Oct. 9.
Butler-Charles also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in June and will be sentenced July 31.
Twitter: @LindsayIndyNews