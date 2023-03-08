Henson

David Warren Henson Jr., 53, of Waldorf was arrested for two felonies related to sex abuse of a minor on March 5.

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

A seventh grade teacher at Grace Lutheran Church and School in La Plata has been arrested and charged with sex abuse of a minor, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

David Warren Henson Jr., 53, of Waldorf was arrested on March 5 and charged with two felonies for soliciting a minor for child pornography and sex abuse of a family member.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews