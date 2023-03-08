A seventh grade teacher at Grace Lutheran Church and School in La Plata has been arrested and charged with sex abuse of a minor, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
David Warren Henson Jr., 53, of Waldorf was arrested on March 5 and charged with two felonies for soliciting a minor for child pornography and sex abuse of a family member.
The sheriff’s office stated that Henson had been a teacher at Grace Lutheran Church and School since September 2021. The allege abuse was not against a student of the school, according to the sheriff’s office.
Southern Maryland News obtained a letter reportedly sent home to parents about the arrest.
“We have been notified by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office that a seventh-grade middle school teacher on our staff has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor,” the letter, signed by Jeff Marquardt, senior pastor at Grace Lutheran, said.
The letter further stated that the teen did not go to the school and none of the alleged abuse occurred on school property.
Henson has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Southern Maryland News made several attempts to confirm the letter with Grace Lutheran Church and School but no calls were returned by press time.
Henson was accused by a relative of sexually assaulting her multiple times at a home in the 5400 block of Gallant Green Road in Waldorf.
Henson is accused of inappropriately touching the teenager and forcing her to engage in oral sex with him multiple times over a two-year period that started in fall 2020. Documents also accused Henson of pressuring the teenager to send illicit photos and videos of herself to him.
Henson allegedly received five photos and three videos from the victim. Documents state that the sexual assaults took place when the accuser was 16 and 17 years old, and stopped when she turned 18.
Henson was ordered held without bond on March 5 and remains in jail after a bail hearing on March 6.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 5.