Charles business leaders got an update on services provided to the county during the annual fall meeting at the College of Southern Maryland.
The Charles County Economic Development Department hosted the annual event at the Business and Industry Building on the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus on Tuesday morning.
“There’s nothing like the feeling of going into a local business where the owners know you by name. A thriving local economy equals a quality of life where every person can succeed,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in his opening remarks.
Collins opened proceedings with a state of the county address to update the assembled business owners and local officials on changes in the county over the last year.
One of the advancements Collins championed was the designation of the Western Charles County Technology Corridor that extends from Indian Head to Bryans Road. He said the corridor was a part of efforts to draw high-tech businesses to the area around Naval Support Facility Indian Head.
The designation was the latest in a series of efforts to revitalize western Charles County.
Earlier this year, the county welcomed the United States Bomb Technician Association to Indian Head with the opening of the Maryland Technology Center in May.
In 2020, the College of Southern Maryland opened the Velocity Center, which hosts STEM activities for local students and other events with the Indian Head base.
Collins also stated that the county is planning to transition all county vehicles to electric vehicles.
“Transitioning to electric vehicles for the entire county workforce improves sustainability in county operations and educates the county workforce on climate change, mitigation and adoption measures,” Collins said.
He also championed a recent disparity study done by county staff as a way for the local government to change practices and policies to increase minority business participation in county contracts.
The move to increase minority participation comes as multiple outlets reported that Charles County has overtaken Prince George’s County as the most prosperous Black community in the country.
According to census.gov, the median household income in Charles County currently sits at $103,678 per year, topping Prince George’s County median household income of $86,994.
Collins also celebrated the recent designation of Mallows Bay as a national marine sanctuary.
New enterprises signed
Kelly Robertson Slagle, director economic development, said that 16 new business that identify as either a small local business enterprise or a minority and women owned business enterprise had registered with the department since January of this year.
Another 10 enterprises had submitted applications that were waiting for approval.
Lucinia Mundy, small and minority business development specialist, said the department was also moving ahead on updating legislation regarding small local business enterprises and minority and women owned business enterprises.
While Mundy did not provide specifics on what the changes would entail, the legislation is scheduled to come before commissioners before the end of the year.
“We talk about disparity studies and programs that will help these minority businesses, so I’m looking forward to seeing the result,” Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D) told Southern Maryland News.
The economic development department is also planning to release two studies including an annual hotel analysis and a study of the impact COVID-19 had on retail businesses.