A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second degree assault.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, on March 16 at 1:25 p.m., officers responded to Heathcote Road in Waldorf for a reported stabbing.
The report stated that upon arrival, officers located a young man with stab wounds in his chest. The victim was flown to a hospital and admitted in stable condition.
The suspect was identified as Conall Robert Keller, 16, of Waldorf. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect and the victim knew each other and the stabbing took place over a dispute about cigarettes.
Anyone with additional information relating to this case is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. You may also submit information online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com
Keller, although a minor, was charged as an adult.
