Monet Fisette, a teen court volunteer, served as the keynote speaker for the April 19 awards banquet.
STAFF PHOTO BY DARRYL KINSEY JR.
Teen court coordinator Sarah Vaughan, left, poses with North Point High School sophomore Ava Watson, sheriff's Capt. Cari Baker, commander of community services, and sheriff's Maj. David Kelly, assistant sheriff of field and support.
On April 19, members of the Charles sheriff’s office and others came together to celebrate the teenagers and adults who make up the county's teen court program, which is now in its 22nd year.
The Waldorf Jaycees hosted the annual banquet for teen court, a county program designed to be an alternative to landing teens with a criminal record in jail.
“This program means the world to me,” Sarah Vaughan, teen court coordinator, told attendees.
Participants in the program were given awards to thank them for their service.
According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, teens are referred to teen court when they are arrested for misdemeanors or traffic citations. Misdemeanor or other non-violent offenses heard by teen court include disorderly conduct, assault, theft and other charges.
Defendants are required to plead guilty to be accepted into teen court.
The case is presented by a jury of the teen’s peers and punishments, referred to as sanctions, are handed down to the defendant. All sanctions are reviewed with the defendant and their parents by the teen court coordinator.
Sanctions can range from informal probation to education projects, research papers and more.
The goal of the program is to give teens a second chance when they make mistakes.
“Just because a kid has made a little bump in life, it doesn’t define who they are,” Vaughan told Southern Maryland News. “These are really great kids and they just need somebody to give them a second chance to start fresh again.”
The program also serves as an opportunity for students to be involved in helping their peers reach positive outcomes.
Monet Fisette, teen court volunteer and a St. Charles High School senior, served as the event’s keynote speaker. She admitted to attendees that she had some “preconceived notions” about the teens involved before starting the program.
“I thought they were all the troublemakers at school. … Likely the kinds of kids who were always disrespectful and didn’t care about the law,” Fisette said. However, she added that her opinion changed after she began participating in the program.
“By listening to the case and hearing their stories, I empathize with a lot of the respondents who happen to be kids that just made a mistake or two,” Fisette said.
North Point High School sophomore Ava Watson agreed.
“I feel like we should be open to more opportunities to help the youth as they become our future,” Watson said.