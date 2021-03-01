A Temple Hills man was recently given a suspended five-year sentence with credit for five days in jail for motor vehicle theft.
Lamont Detrail Denson, 41, accepted a plea agreement in the case in which six felony charges were dismissed, including assault, armed car jacking, carjacking, armed robbery, robbery and firearm possession by a convicted felon. In addition, nine misdemeanor charges were dismissed.
The sentencing was handed down Jan. 13 in Charles County Circuit Court.
The case stemmed from an incident at Automotive Towing & Recovery in Waldorf on Oct. 1, 2019, in which a 2016 Hyundai Sonata was taken from a gated yard at the business. A 9mm handgun was allegedly used in the theft.
A codefendant in the case, Dashia Maria Pinckney, was found with the vehicle on Oct. 25, 2019, according to a court document.
Pinckney, 28, of Temple Hills, faces the same charges as Denson, except for firearm possession by a convicted felon. A jury trial for Pinckney is pending.
Warrant issued
A bench warrant was issued for Deandre Lamar Davis on Feb. 5.
Davis, 29, of Benedict, faces misdemeanor charges of second degree assault and fourth-degree sexual contact.
According to a court document, Davis sexually assaulted a woman in the Benedict post office on March 12 last year.
Davis, who had an Alabama driver's license, was released on his own recognizance on March 16.