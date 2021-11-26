A Temple Hills man has been indicted in the alleged murder of Latoya Hicks, 33, of Waldorf.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced by press release on Nov. 23 that Jacobi Marquette Williams, 35, of Waldorf was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, firearms possession with a felony conviction and several firearms-related misdemeanors.
In the early hours Oct. 25, 2020, detectives were called to the 12000 block of Glenview Place in Waldorf for reports of a death. When deputies arrived, they allegedly found Hicks near the entrance of her apartment with an apparent gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies also allegedly located a toddler on the scene who was uninjured.
According to the release, detectives focused in on Williams, who was known to the victim. The sheriff's office declined to elaborate further on the nature of their relationship.
Williams was indicted on Nov. 19, though he is currently being held in Washington, D.C., for an unrelated offense. He is expected to be formally charged once he is extradited to Maryland.
Detectives are still searching for additional information. Tipsters are asked to contact Detective Brinkley of Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-609-6499.
Anonymous tipsters are asked to call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit information online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by phone using the P3Intel mobile app.