A judge has placed a temporary restraining order preventing a censured county commissioner from having input on the job status of the county administrator.
Former Prince Georges County Circuit Court Judge Leo Green Jr. ruled on Tuesday afternoon that the censured commissioner, long rumored to be Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates (D), should have no ruling on any matter regarding County Administrator Mark Belton’s job status.
The order explicitly warns against a vote to modify the prompt remedial actions passed during a June 9, 2020, closed session as that action would constitute a vote on Belton’s job.
Tuesday’s ruling was the newest twist in a saga that began on the first day of the commissioner’s new term just over a month ago when it was revealed that a sitting commissioner, later identified as Coates, had been censured 2½ years prior in a closed session for alleged racial discrimination against a government employee.
While all five commissioners still have refused to publicly reveal the identity of the censured commissioner, meeting minutes from the June 2020 meeting in question heavily imply that Coates was the censured commissioner in question.
Commissioners Amanda M. Stewart (D) and Gilbert “BJ” Bowling (D) are seeking to reinforce regulations placed on Coates during that meeting that both restrict her from participating in any employment action against Belton and to refrain from communicating directly to him. The latter could be difficult, seeing that the county administrator oversees all functions of the local government.
On Tuesday, Green denied a motion to dismiss made by Coates, stating that allowing Coates to have a vote on Belton’s job could open up the county to serious harm.
“If the county takes a vote for Belton’s job that ends 3-2, with the deciding vote being the censured commissioner, the county is setting itself up for a multimillion dollar lawsuit,” Green said, adding that the county would be in “great peril.”
Mariam Tadros, who represented Coates, attempted to argue that the commissioners did not have full agreement when they voted to place Belton on leave last month while Stewart Bowling sought legal remedies.
But Green stated that the unanimous vote taken by commissioners after the Dec. 13 meeting was an acknowledgment by all commissioners that a legal remedy would be sought.
Lawyers further argued that the actions constituted a restraint on constituents, as Coates’s voting rights were constrained.
However, Green pointed out that Coates was still allowed to vote on other matters that were not related to Belton.
{p dir=”ltr”}Tadros expressed disappointment in the court’s ruling in a statement to Southern Maryland News.
“We are disappointed with the court’s ruling. We believe ultimately that Commissioner Coates will prevail in this matter and we look forward to have our day in court,” Tadros said.
Andrew Levy, who represented Stewart and Bowling — the two commissioners who sought to keep Coates from voting on Belton, argued the restraining order was brought to keep a censured commissioner from participating in the vote.
“We seek not to give Mr. Belton lifetime tenure or enshrine the prompt and remedial actions on Mt. Sinai ... but whatever the board does, they should do it without the censured commissioner,” Levy said.
“I’m just pleased that justice was saw through today, and at the end of the day the judge has his ruling and we are going to abide by the judge’s ruling,” Bowling said.
“I’m very grateful that the judge listened to all of the parties and really weighed heavily on the June 9, 2020, report from the investigation, and moving forward we have to protect our employees, not just one but all employees,” Stewart said.
Green also dismissed a motion by the county to be removed from the case, agreeing with an assertion by Marcus Bruce, who represented Mark Belton as an interested party, that the county must be present and be heard in the case.
However, motions to dismiss Commissioner Ralph E. Patterson (D) and Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) were granted, as there was no evidence of wrongdoing presented against either commissioner.
Arthur J. Horne Jr., who represented Collins, said that he respected the judge’s ruling.
“I’m very happy and very encouraged that the judge was able to see the merits behind the arguments that my counsel put forth as to why I shouldn’t have been enjoined in the case to begin with,” Patterson told Southern Maryland News.
While the temporary restraining order prevents any actions to be taken against Belton’s employment status in the near term, a full hearing will be scheduled before a final determination can be made.
Lawyers are set to meet with Green in a virtual scheduling conference on Feb. 14.
