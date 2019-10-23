On Saturday, about 20 individuals showed up for the three-hour Census 2020 Job Fair-Workshop at the Bryans Road Shopping Center Community Outreach Center.
Gloria Jolly, director of special events for the center, which is sponsored by the Bryans Road Shopping Center, reported 19 attendees, with six of them completing U.S. Census Bureau applications that morning for temporary positions for the upcoming 2020 census.
The main thrust of the workshop was to introduce potential temporary employees to the agency’s job application website and make computers available to practice using the site. Six attendees took advantage of the opportunity to complete the 30-minute application during the workshop. Others vowed to complete the application on their own.
Another census 2020 workshop is today, Oct. 23, at the Waldorf American Job Center and the American Job Center in Lexington Park. A third workshop will be conducted Oct. 24 at the Prince Frederick American Job Center. The American Job Centers are promoted by the Maryland Department of Labor, which lists their locations. Nationwide, the agency expects to hire more than 500,000 temporary workers for the 2020 census, according to a Census Bureau press release.
Troy Chartier, a part time Census Bureau recruiting assistant at the workshop, said that information about potential employment is available on the bureau’s website. According to the website, job offers for those applying will be made starting in January, with training beginning in early March. The actual census work will begin later that month.
The website also noted that the temporary census taker positions in Southern Maryland counties will pay $21 per hour, along with work related mileage and expenses. Most job opportunities are for census takers, along with some temporary clerical and management positions, such as recruiting assistants. The site noted that most of the jobs are expected to last about two weeks.
The site also states that the positions have paid training, and do require a driver’s license and transportation, as well as access to the internet for part of the training. Applications are made through the bureau’s web site. For more information and to start the application process, go to bit.ly/31AvBvQ.
Jolly, who invited the Census Bureau to the center, said she started the Community Outreach Center a year ago.
“I approached the shopping Center and owner and told them there was a need, because there was a definite need after Safeway left,” she said. “The whole community was depressed.” She said that the first event she held was a car show and concert that “turned out really, really well.”
She said that she has an event each month, sometimes more.
Jolly, who moved to Bryans Road over 40 years ago from Seat Pleasant, said, ”We’re going to be moving out of this space Nov. 1 to two doors down to another space.” A store will be renting the space now occupied by the Outreach Center.