As of Thursday morning, a total of 13 cases of the coronavirus have been identified throughout Maryland, forcing some statewide activities to briefly halt as the World Health Organization declared Wednesday the outbreak is officially a pandemic.
Novel coronavirus 2019, also known as COVID-19, has now surpassed 100,000 cases worldwide, including more than 1,000 in the United States.
Preventing the spread of the virus in common areas such as public schools, the workplace and homeless shelters is a top priority for local county and state officials.
Charles County Public Schools has seen the spread of illnesses in the past, but “nothing has risen to this level of attention before,” said Katie O’Malley-Simpson, director of communications for Charles County Public Schools.
Although there have been no public school closings in Charles County, precautions are being taken to limit the spread of the virus, including limiting the attendance to sporting events and canceling out-of-state field trips.
“We canceled all out-of-state field trips,” O’Malley-Simpson said.
Two state championship basketball games including St. Charles and Westlake high schools have been postponed until further notice, according to the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The games were to be played at Towson Univerity in Baltimore and University of Maryland in College Park. Initially they were to be played with just players, coaches, tournament staff, trainers and family present.
In public schools, spreading viruses and diseases is very easy to do, so limiting the outbreak is a top priority, O’Malley-Simpson said.
“As of right now, we are doing a number of things to prevent the spread [of the virus],” said O’Malley-Simpson. “We are encouraging students and staff to minimize exposure through proper hand washing, sneezing into your arm and cleaning door knobs more frequently. We are also spraying a fogger of disinfectant in the rooms.”
At this time of the year — flu season — absences in the school district are normally at 5%. However, with the threat of COVID-19 on the rise, Charles County Public School absences have risen to about 10%, O’Malley-Simpson said.
“We have been sending many students home, more than usual,” O’Malley-Simpson said. “We are following the direction and lead of the health department on this.”
Various colleges and universities throughout Maryland, including the University of Maryland, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Coppin State University and the University of Baltimore have cancelled future classes and events.
The University of Maryland will be transitioning from in-person classes to an online-focused course load on March 30 through at least April 10, according to the website.
Angela Small, director of media relations at the College of Southern Maryland, asked for students and the community to remain calm.
“We understand that these are anxious times,” Small said. “All on-campus events from March 16 through April 30 will be canceled or postponed. There are increased efforts to sanitize the library, fitness center, testing labs, meeting rooms and public gathering locations.”
Although there are no confirmed cases yet in Charles County, officials are preparing for the potential impact of the virus.
“The county is prepared for any anticipated impacts that may occur as it relates to public events, potential impacts of government operations and sharing information from our local, state and federal state department agencies,” Jennifer Harris, Charles County government’s chief of media services, said in an email.
The Charles County Department of Health announced Thursday that it is temporarily suspending approvals for mass gatherings or large community events, “out of an abundance of caution.” Event coordinators with issued or pending approvals will be notified individually.
“This situation is consistently evolving and it is recommended for members of the public to assess the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses prior to attending large community events and entering into congregate settings. Due to the inherent design of many large community events, it is not always possible to maintain proper social distancing and practice adequate, frequent cleaning of surfaces,” the release stated.
Routine operations of businesses and nonprofit entities are unaffected.
According to a statement from the office of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the state has been actively preparing for this situation over the past couple of weeks. Hogan is “encouraging Marylanders not to panic, but to take it seriously.”
The coronavirus is a very serious threat and the spread of it is inevitable at homeless shelters, simply because the people living there have no other place to stay.
Sandy Washington, executive director for LifeStyles of Maryland, said she has been closely monitoring the situation.
“The people that have symptoms have been told to self-isolate for three to seven days. If you are homeless, you can’t,” Washington said in a serious tone. “This has been a very trying week for us here. I am talking to the health department, the state, delegates and senators about what we should do.”
In some cases, homeless people infected with the flu or other diseases have been sent to motels for a brief stint. However, Washington said they were forced to leave due to fear of sickness being spread.
LifeStyles is now screening people before they are welcomed into the shelter.
“We have received a screening tool from the health department. It goes through and asks various questions,” Washington said. “Right now, we don’t even have masks. When you have a situation and the public is afraid, it narrows avenues for what people can accommodate you with.”
Craig Renner, director of marketing communications at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, wrote in an email, “Recovering from the virus depends on many factors including age and current physical condition. However, people suspected to have the virus should stay in quarantine for 14 days.”
“Our entire team has been working tirelessly, internally and with external partners, to address these issues and provide the professional, compassionate care that Charles County deserves,” Renner wrote.
Another place where the spread of illness needs to be limited as much as possible is in nursing homes. The elderly have a higher fatality rate when they contract serious viruses or diseases, and particularly so with COVID-19, according to initial reports.
Charleston Community Senior Center is not allowing any visitors into the building; however, residents of the building are allowed to leave.
“I understand this is a difficult thing to ask of families who want to spend time with our residents,” Patrick Goff, executive director of the community center said. “We do not like restricting visitor access, but have to keep the welfare of every resident who lives here top of mind.”
The Charles County Public Library is also taking every precaution due to the threat of the virus.
“We are closely monitoring the situation,” Erin Del Signore, marketing manager of the library system, said. “We have our patrons’ and communities’ best interest at heart. We are making sure our facilities are able to serve at the best of our ability.”
The latest updates and information on the virus are being posted regularly on the library’s website.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding Maryland $10.76 million to support the COVID-19 response.
