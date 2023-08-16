A third man has been arrested in connection with the October 2022 shooting death of Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf.
Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, 22, of Waldorf, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with four felonies for first-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Colbert-Lyles was also charged with eight misdemeanors for four counts of firearm use in a felony or violent crime, two counts of reckless endangerment, one count of second-degree assault and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Fugitive Unit located and arrested Colbert-Lyles at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 9.
He was ordered held without bond and is due back in Charles County Circuit court on Aug. 23.
The arrest was made after a bench warrant was authorized by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on July 28, the same day Colbert-Lyles was indicted for his alleged role in the crime.
According to a sheriff's office press release, detectives developed Colbert-Lyles as an additional suspect in the case during their investigation.
He is the third man to be arrested after a shooting in the 2700 block of Albermarle Place in Waldorf on Oct. 23, 2022.
Dalvin Devonte Risi, 25, of Waldorf was indicted on March 10 and Johntez Davon Dorsey, 24, of Waldorf was indicted in November 2022.
According to charging documents, Garcia was sitting in a vehicle when Dorsey allegedly ran toward the vehicle and opened fire, striking the teenager in the head.
Garcia and another witness drove to the 12000 block of Piscataway Road in Clinton where they called the Prince George’s County Police Department, who then informed the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Garcia succumbed to his injuries two days later on Oct. 24, 2022.
Video surveillance appeared to show a black Nissan Versa supposedly driven by Risi in the area of Albermarle Place prior to the shooting, according to charging documents.
Police say a nearby home and several vehicles were hit by gunfire in the shooting.
Risi is scheduled to go on trial on July 8, 2024, before Judge H. James West while Dorsey is scheduled to go to trial on March 4, 2024. No Judge is currently listed in the Dorsey case.