Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles

Colbert-Lyles

 CHARLES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A third man has been arrested in connection with the October 2022 shooting death of Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf.

Ricardo Kevon Colbert-Lyles, 22, of Waldorf, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with four felonies for first-degree murder, attempted first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews