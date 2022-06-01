A human resources and information systems manager from Hughesville has launched her campaign for one of two District 1 school board seats in Charles County.
Samichie Thomas, 47, launched her effort on Feb. 17, completing the field for the July 19 primary election.
Thomas cited multiple reasons for deciding to run for election, including a desire to advance progressive education efforts and the opportunity created by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state's education reform plan.
“The Maryland Blueprint provides a springboard for Charles County to innovate in education,” Thomas told Southern Maryland News.
Thomas said that in focusing on how to deal with learning-loss brought on by the pandemic, the school system needed to identify where the gaps were in educating students and what would be effective tools in combating any lack of educational performance.
One of the main areas Thomas referenced was technology, stating that addressing large gaps in access to technology could provide a “multitude of ways” in improving learning performance.
On dealing with the mental health challenges of students, Thomas presented a three-method approach including providing students with emotional intelligence education and caring for the mental health needs of teachers and administrators.
“The mental health of those delivering and administering education are equally as important as the students being educated,” she said.
Thomas called her total platform “innovation in education,” with a goal of improving how students are being taught and the tools with which they are being taught, including technological resources.
She said voters should choose her for school board due to her experiences in public policy, technology, budget and contracting.
“I’ve learned a lot about how to collaborate and how to work as a team,” she said.
Thomas joins Zach Ball, Cindy Coulby, current board member David Hancock, and Calvin E. Montgomery Sr. on the July 19 ballot.