Thomas Stone High School students earlier this month got an opportunity to hear how science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education can be beneficial to conservation work in the Chesapeake Bay.
Kandis Boyd, director of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, spoke with students on Feb. 10 about opportunities with the agency as well as discuss the agency’s efforts to save the bay.
Boyd, who has spent 30 years in the federal government, told Southern Maryland News that she wanted to impress upon students that it takes a variety of backgrounds to complete conservation efforts.
“When people think of STEAM, they think of the hardcore scientists,” Boyd said.
Boyd added that having a diversity of education backgrounds can help create a more holistic approach to saving the bay.
“We have a variety of backgrounds and it’s that diversity that actually makes us stronger and more better equipped to understand the environment and changes associated with the environment,” she said.
Boyd added that having a variety of thoughts from a multitude of backgrounds from policy makers to engineers can allow for different vantage points to view restoration work.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website, the Chesapeake Bay Program was launched in 1983 to form a partnership between bay watershed states to coordinate restoration of the estuary.
The program unites the six bay watershed states (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York), Washington, D.C., the Chesapeake Bay Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency, which represents the interests of the federal government.
The program has created a number of projects including an effort to create a “pollution diet” for the bay by lowering the total maximum daily load of harmful pollutants in the bay.
The program also conducts water quality testing and other programs related to creating a sustainable future for the bay.
The Chesapeake Bay Program works with over 600 organizations including the St. Mary’s Watershed Association, the Calvert Marine Museum Society and the Port Tobacco River Conservancy.
Through www.chesapeakebay.net teens and adults can find opportunities to help out with partner organizations.
Lolita Cariaso Kiorpes, Advanced Placement environmental and earth systems teacher at Thomas Stone High, said she hoped students took from the presentation that everyone can succeed.
“It doesn’t matter who you are or your economics or anything, if you persevere, you can succeed," she said.
Principal Shanif Pearl told Southern Maryland News that the visit was important for students to see how STEAM education touches the world.
“It touches on so many different career fields and what they’re learning in school,” Pearl said.