Thomas Stone High School students earlier this month got an opportunity to hear how science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education can be beneficial to conservation work in the Chesapeake Bay.

Kandis Boyd, director of the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Chesapeake Bay Program, spoke with students on Feb. 10 about opportunities with the agency as well as discuss the agency’s efforts to save the bay.


Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews