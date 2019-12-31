Thieves drove off with three luxury cars Sunday from an independent Waldorf car dealership, leaving an office ransacked and a fourth car damaged.
AMKO Auto, located at 2825 Crain Highway, was burglarized by a group of men who broke into the office from a side window and seized spare keys, according to Pedro Matias, a marketing employee.
According to Matias, the burglary involved five men and took place at around 6 p.m. According to surveillance footage, the men spent 25 to 30 minutes on the lot and ransacked the office looking for anything of value before fleeing the scene with the three vehicles. The damages, including the stolen cars, totaled "close to $100,000," Matias said.
The men found a filing cabinet that contained spare keys and went one by one to find the cars for which they belonged. The cars taken were a 2015 Jaguar XJ8 long wheelbase, a 2017 Jaguar XF and a 2016 Corvette Stingray, according to Matias. One of the cars struck and damaged the passenger side of a 2015 Dodge Challenger on the way out.
AMKO owner K.C. Abbasi was the first to arrive Monday morning and called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Abbasi called the police after seeing the broken window, keys laying out on the lot, the three cars missing and the damaged vehicle.
“Several other dealerships in the DMV [D.C, Maryland and Virginia] area also got hit with this,” Abbasi said. “They’re all independent dealerships like us, selling high-line luxury cars. We are definitely being targeted.”
“It’s a shame, honestly,” said Matias. “Other dealerships have been the victim of the same style; we think this is all connected, we honestly do.”
Fred’s Executive Auto of Arlington was recently the victim of a burglary in the same fashion, suffering upwards of $200,000 in losses, Matias said.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has entered the three vehicles into a national database as stolen and are currently investigating the theft and break-in, according to Diane Richardson, spokesperson for the sheriff's office. Richardson said investigators are unsure if the burglaries around the region are connected, but are working with other law enforcement agencies in the area on the matter.
AMKO has surveillance footage of the incident, and the perpetrators did not conceal their faces upon entering the building.
“Hopefully we can get these guys brought to justice,” Matias said. “It’s still very new in the investigation phase so we’ll see how it unfolds.”
Abbasi plans to take added measures in terms of security after Sunday's incident.
“We’re going to turn this place into Fort Knox. I don’t care,” Abbasi said. “Looks are not going to be everything, I’ll put bars up and more security cameras and we won’t leave keys in the dealership anymore.”
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online at charlescountycrimesolvers.com.