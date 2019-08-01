Three of the six people charged in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Keith Gemeny received no additional jail time for their respective roles in the homicide.
Neither 21-year-old Gabrielle Marie Ditella, 21, of Coatesville, Pa., nor Waldorf residents Andrew Loren Webb, 26, and Jared Jacob Hayes, 33, entered the apartment where 26-year-old Dominic Xavier Daniel fatally shot Gemeny to death in front of his girlfriend over a debt of less than $100, a bong and a bed. Ditellla pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit home invasion in May 2018, as did Hayes to conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and Webb to conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary. The night Gemeny was killed, the Maryland Independent previously reported, Ditella, Webb, Hayes, Daniel, 29-year-old Morgan Tyrone Rich Jr. and 30-year-old Dominique Ariel Grant of Waldorf rode in two separate vehicles to Gemeny’s apartment, where Daniel had briefly resided.
Once they arrived, the six split up into two groups and entered the building: One forced a door open, while the other waited for a resident to leave and entered through the open door. The trio of Daniel, Rich and Grant descended on Gemeny’s apartment, knocked on the door and forced their way inside once his girlfriend answered the door.
A confrontation ensued, and Gemeny hit Daniel in the head with an iPad. Daniel then shot Gemeny in the neck, killing him.
Daniel received a life sentence for the murder last month, and Rich got 40 years. Grant will be sentenced Aug. 28.
Ditella appeared before Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. for sentencing July 31, represented by defense attorney Derrick Hamlin. Assistant State’s Attorney Andre Bruce began allocution by presenting the judge with crime scene photos from that night, as well as a brief review of the facts of the case. Ditella, Bruce said, got the benefit of a plea agreement that established a three-year maximum sentence with no additional probation, which Bruce characterized as “extreme” given the guidelines for Ditella’s plea fell below the five-year guidelines in the law.
Hamlin took exception to Bruce characterizing his client as a getaway driver, as she was unaware of what the other trio were actually there to do that night. It was some time before she knew a crime had even taken place, Hamlin said.
“To be a getaway driver, you had to know a crime occurred,” Hamlin said.
Gemeny’s sister, Melana Becker, delivered a similar statement to the ones she’d made at Daniel and Rich’s sentencing hearings. Her brother was “happy, warm and light,” Becker told Judge Greer, as she would tell Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier later that morning for Webb and Hayes’ sentencing hearings. She lamented missing her brother’s tight hugs and lighthearted antics. Becker also said she wasn’t sure any of the three fully appreciated the magnitude of what they’d participated in that night.
“Your actions that night will define your life, and one day you will feel the magnitude of what you’ve done,” Becker said.
Ditella ultimately received 689 days — the length of time she’d spent incarcerated following her arrest — with credit for the time served. Webb and Hayes, who had the same plea agreement as Ditella, received credit for their respective 678 and 663 days of time served.
Webb and Hayes were represented by defense attorneys Erick Gracia and Rudolf Carrico. Gracia told Judge Bragunier Webb genuinely believed he’d been asked to help move a bed that night, and that his client has wrestled with his poor decision ever since.
“[Webb] does have an opportunity Mr. Gemeny doesn’t, and he recognizes that,” Gracia said.
