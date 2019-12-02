Two Waldorf men and a New York man are being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center for their alleged roles in a Nov. 25 home invasion and robbery that occurred in Waldorf.
All three men — 30-year-old Thomas William Unkle and 57-year-old Kenneth Joseph Goodman of Waldorf and 40-year-old Jose Enrique Santiago of New York — are charged with robbery, home invasion, first-degree assault and theft, and Santiago and Goodman are also charged with false imprisonment.The Charles County Sheriff's Office announced in a Nov. 27 press release that the three had been taken into custody. Online court records show they were all ordered held without bond Nov. 26, which was upheld the next day at their respective district court hearings.
According to the statement of charges, police responded to Harrow Court for a reported home invasion. At the scene, officers learned Unkle was allegedly inside the home of the female victim when she was "confronted at the front door ... forced back inside, tied up with duct tape and severely beaten in her face by two unknown black males." Unkle, reportedly, was uninjured. The two men — later identified as Santiago and Goodman — allegedly stole prescription pills and a safe from the woman before absconding. The victim sought help from a neighbor after they fled.
The report says Unkle was "developed as a suspect," and that he allegedly confessed his role in the robbery to police. Unkle allegedly told officers he "set it up so the two men could come in to the home" and helped load the safe while Goodman allegedly beat the victim. Goodman allegedly confirmed Unkle's story and confessed his role when questioned, but Santiago allegedly "denied his involvement and pretended to have an injury preventing him from being able to walk at a normal pace." Santiago allegedly made statements indicating he intended to leave the state and return to New York "as soon as he could."
The victim, the report says, was originally taken to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata for treatment and later to Washington Hospital Center due to the severity of her injuries. The victim is in serious condition and is reportedly suffering from bleeding on her brain and behind her eyes, according to the statement of charges.
All three men have preliminary district court hearings scheduled for Dec. 24, according to online court records.