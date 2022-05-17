A nearly 30-count indictment has been handed down to a White Plains man and two Waldorf teens related to an alleged robbery in March.
Jalen Eugene Chambers, 21, of Waldorf and two teenagers were indicted on May 6 in Charles County Circuit Court on 12 felonies for two counts of first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder, four counts of first-degree assault, two counts of attempted armed robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.
The trio were also indicted on 17 misdemeanors related to weapons and second-degree assault.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, two 16-year-old suspects were also arrested and charged as adults in the crime. The two teenagers were not named in the release.
Deputies responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for the report of a shooting on March 23. When deputies arrived, they found two men identified as brothers with contusions to their heads, and one of the men had been shot in the left wrist.
The man who had been shot was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.
According to charging documents, the men stated that they were meeting Chambers to purchase marijuana for $140.
Instead, the Chambers and the two teens allegedly attempted to rob the brothers and ended up shooting one of the men before fleeing, according to the documents.
Surveillance video from the area of the shooting captured the alleged incident in its entirety.
According to documents, the brothers were walking on the sidewalk where they met a white Hyundai Sonata in the roadway. While they spoke with the occupants of the vehicle, the two passengers got out of the vehicle and a scuffle ensued shortly after, leading to one of the brothers being shot.
Surveillance video allegedly showed two shots were fired at one of the brothers as he fled the scene, but none of those rounds connected.
Charging documents stated that Chambers and one of the juveniles were arrested at local hotel, and during the arrest detectives allegedly recovered a handgun from the juvenile.
During questioning, Chambers allegedly admitted to being the driver during the incident and participated in the assault on the brothers.
Chambers and the two teenagers individuals are currently being held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center.