Three Waldorf teens have now been charged with first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in commission of a crime for the Feb. 18 murder of 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown in Bryans Road.
Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, was arrested the following day and two others were taken into custody later in the week. Mikayle Tahed Qawwee, 19, and Keshawn Kurronn Belasco, 16, were developed as suspects and ultimately charged on Friday. Police allege Belasco is the gunman. The two juveniles are being charged as adults.
Per Charles County Sheriff's Office Det. Johnson's statement of charges, shortly before 7 p.m., Charles County Emergency Services received a call from a citizen in reference to a shooting. The citizen reportedly stated that he heard gunshots and found Brown lying in the driveway of his residence on the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road. Brown was reportedly suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon arrival, officers reportedly found a Smith & Wesson handgun next to Brown on the ground. It was later determined by detectives that the firearm belonged to Brown's father and had not been fired. Two spent 9 mm shell casings were allegedly found in the driveway and Brown's Apple iPhone was recovered for evidence.
According to the report, investigators contacted neighbors on Warehouse Landing Road whose homes were equipped with surveillance camera systems and noticed that at 6:40 p.m., a dark colored passenger car traveled toward Brown's residence. A separate camera acquired footage of the vehicle stopping on the street at Brown's residence then later backing into the driveway.
At 6:50 p.m., the cameras recorded the sound of two gunshots and the vehicle was recorded moments later speeding away from Brown's driveway and toward Indian Head Highway. The vehicle was described as a dark colored passenger car with a third brake light located on the top edge of the trunk lid.
Witnesses allegedly stated that Brown had been selling THC vape cartridges. A few days prior to the shooting, a Snapchat video was allegedly posted from Brown's account that displayed a box of "Smart Cart" high potency THC vape cartridges. Brown was allegedly offering the cartridges for sale in the video, however, a search of his car, bedroom and house was conducted and the cartridges were not recovered.
Brown's personal Snapchat account was accessed in a forensic download and a conversation was located between Brown and a user with the account name "bigg.darryl" with the screen name "Darryl." The conversation allegedly showed that at 6:17 p.m., Brown messaged "Darryl" with his home address.
After the forensic download was complete, it was noted that prior to the shooting, Brown and "Darryl" were friends on Snapchat and followed each others' accounts. When the download was complete, however, detectives noticed that Brown's Snapchat account had been blocked by "Darryl's" account and that "Darryl" had changed his name to "Diesel."
Detectives conducted a record search for people named Darryl who are 17 years old. One record displayed Darryl Edward Freeman, a male who resides on Stone Avenue in Waldorf. Detectives learned that on Oct. 25, 2019, Freeman was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the parking lot of Thomas Stone High School. During the accident, Freeman was driving a 2011 Ford Fusion with a third brake light location that matched the description of the car seen leaving Brown's residence.
Darryl Freeman was searched on social media and a Twitter account with the name "@_bigdarryl" with the account name "Diesel" indicated that the user was a football player and student at Thomas Stone High School. His Twitter page displayed a football recruitment video of Darryl Edward Freeman, describing the same height and weight found in the previous search. Freeman also listed his phone number in this video.
A detective saved the phone number into his work telephone, as Snapchat will use saved contacts to locate and identify accounts, because a user must enter a phone number when creating an account. After the detective opened Snapchat, the account name "bigg.darryl" with the profile name "Diesel" appeared where friends could be added, associated with the same phone number. The same account was communicating with Brown prior to the shooting and subsequently blocked Brown's account after.
The purpose of Brown's and Freeman's meeting was unknown, according to the report. However, Brown was allegedly selling THC vape cartridges and Freeman was allegedly selling marijuana. The dark colored Ford Fusion was located at Freeman's residence on Stone Avenue at 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 19 and Freeman was placed under arrest.
Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Freeman's iPhone and the Snapchat account was confirmed as the one that Brown communicated with prior to the shooting. Internet searches were also made by Freeman for the same cartridges Brown was allegedly selling. Location data from Freeman's phone placed him right outside of Brown's residence at 6:49 p.m. on Feb. 18.
After the investigation led to Freeman's arrest, 19-year-old Qawwee was developed as a suspect. Qawwee was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 and provided a statement acknowledging his involvement in the incident.
Qawwee allegedly stated that he, Freeman and "Key" rode together to Brown's house on the night of the murder. "Key" was later identified as 16-year-old Belasco. The three were allegedly traveling to Brown's residence to purchase THC vape cartridges Brown was selling, when they decided to rob him.
The three arrived at Brown's residence and approached the trunk of Brown's vehicle, where the THC cartridges allegedly were. Belasco allegedly displayed a gun and shot Brown. The three allegedly took a box containing 10 vape cartridges valued at $300. The three then fled the scene with the stolen items.
Detectives learned that the three went to a friend's house after the murder and robbery where a witness said the three went into the residence and discussed what had happened.
Belasco, Freeman and Qawwee are all being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Freeman has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4, Belasco has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 6 and Qawwee has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 20.