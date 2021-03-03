Registered voters in La Plata will have one town council seat to help decide come March 15.
Three candidates filed for Ward 4, necessitating a primary election.
David M. Jenkins, Amy Posey and Chelsea Williams are running for an open seat in Ward 4. Councilwoman Paddy Mudd did not file.
Town voters can vote at the town hall, 305 Queen Anne St., between noon and 8 p.m. March 15.
Applications for absentee ballots must be received by March 8. Application forms are available Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by appointment at town hall or on the town’s web page, townoflaplata.org.
In other races, incumbent Mayor Jeannine James is running unopposed, as is newcomer Evalyne Louise Bryant-Ward in Ward 3.
Incumbent Matt Simpson is being challenged in Ward 1 by James Goldsmith.
Jonathan D. Norris and Matthew D. Trollinger are squaring off in Ward 2.
Those seats will be decided in the May 4 general election, along with the two winners of the Ward 4 primary.
