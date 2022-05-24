Starting this August with the launch of the 2022-2023 school year, the start and end times for five Charles public elementary schools will change to an earlier or later schedule. The affected schools include C. Paul Barnhart, Dr. Gustavus Brown, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, T.C. Martin and J.P. Ryon elementary schools.
The changes will accommodate transportation needs associated with the move of T.C. Martin Elementary School students to the Transition School, as well as increased transportation needs as part of regionalized program expansions. The new schedules will also create efficiencies within the Charles school system transportation department to continue reliable service for all students.
The following are the new start-and end-time schedules, effective Aug. 29.
Students will attend C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a 10-minute time change from the current school year. The change allows for a more regionalized transportation tier system in central Waldorf.
Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Students are currently at the Transition School but return this fall to the Dr. Brown school campus. The renovation of the school campus is nearly complete. This change moves the start and end times for Brown Elementary back to a similar time frame prior to the renovation.
Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School will open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a 15-minute time change from the current school year. The change allows for a more regionalized transportation tier system in central Waldorf.
T.C. Martin Elementary School will open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Martin students will attend the Transition School for two school years. Renovations begin at the Martin campus this fall. This schedule also accommodates bus transportation for Martin students to and from Waldorf.
J.P. Ryon Elementary School will open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This is a 30-minute time change from the current school year. The change will support staggered start times for safety and traffic accommodations in the areas of John Hanson Drive and Vivian Adams Drive. The Ryon campus is only accessible by one street, which increases traffic and can lead to transportation challenges.
School principals will share the time change information with parents and send reminders prior to the start of the school year.