Even with the ongoing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, Christmas is still coming on the 25th of this month. In the town of La Plata, merchants were ready for the mask-clad shoppers who arrived in good numbers last Saturday to patronize small businesses.
Many of the small stores limited the number of customers who could come inside at one time, and with balmy late-November weather, none of the shoppers seemed to mind at all. According to the La Plata Business Association, Small Business Saturday, which was Nov. 28 this year, was part of a three-day “Shop La Plata” promotion last weekend, with 14 businesses providing gift cards for a grand prize shopping spree with a total value of $470.
One of the shop owners who welcomed the customers with Southern Maryland hospitality was Audra Atkinson, owner of House Boutique. The 12-year-old business specializes in unique gifts all year round.
“Nobody knows where it’s at,” Atkinson conceded, as the store is located in a multi-unit building on St. Mary’s Avenue. The owner added that her eclectic business has been tested.
“I’ve been through a recession, COVID and we’re still here,” said Atkinson.
One of La Plata’s newer businesses, Landon’s Ices and Creams, was scooping up locally made ice cream for Small Business Saturday shoppers. The shop opened in spring 2019 and has a variety of flavors, including one ice cream flavored with Old Bay.
In addition to the bricks and mortar businesses, nonprofit groups such as a local Boy Scout troops conducted open-air market sales. Troop 1658 members were selling holiday wreaths in front of Martin’s Service Station.
Troop member Griffin Fitzpatrick of La Plata said many of the shoppers patronizing the retail stores were stopping by the scout’s display to buy wreaths.
“The money from sales helps us take camping trips and put on other events,” said Fitzpatrick.
In all, 36 businesses participated in Shop La Plata.
