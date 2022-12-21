This week the Charles County Children’s Aid Society partnered with local businesses and community members to spread some holiday cheer to families in need.
The aid society held its annual Christmas Toy Connection program at NewLife Church in La Plata.
The annual event, which started Monday, continued an over 30-year tradition to help provide gifts for Charles County families in need during the holiday season.
“It’s so heartwarming and amazing that the community came together and brought some really nice gifts and that there are people showing up and taking advantage,” Georgette Simons of Bryans Road told Southern Maryland News.
Simons, a member of NewLife Church, was one of the many volunteers from across the community helping to guide families through the shop floor as they selected gifts free of charge.
Tables covered in gifts and supplies were packed into the church’s main worship hall, with families let in on 30-minute intervals to control traffic through the space.
This was the first time NewLife church hosted the giving event, which has been held in various places around Charles County over the last three decades.
Pamela Vahle, Charles County Children’s Aid Society chairwoman, said there were enough donations to reach about 1,700 children in this year’s event, which she called a “blessing.”
“We were very blessed because ... with the inflation we thought it would be kinda hard, but everybody wanted to help and it all worked out really well," Vahle said.
Businesses, NewLife Church members and others in the community pitched in to help provide a myriad of items from toys to teddy bears to school supplies that parents were free to pick from.
Ashli Stanford, missions and outreach director for NewLife Church, said the church organized its own collection drive for the event, presenting a sleigh just past the main entrance for the congregation to drop donations.
Stanford said the congregation provided the equivalent of two sleighs full of gifts for the event.
“Just to see the giving spirit of everyone who showed up and all the organizations that give, it was absolutely incredible to experience,” she said.
“They say it takes a village and our village absolutely showed up,” Stanford added.
“I think it’s just amazing how generous people are,” Stephanie Possehl, Children’s Aid Society board member, said.
The program was also supported by numerous organizations within the Charles County government.
Charles County Department of Social Services provided about 500 stockings full of gifts for families.
“Everybody loves the Christmas stocking full of cheer and it helps us because, of course, we’re helping the children. Homeless emergency services is what we do, so we make sure that our families who are experiencing displacement, we make sure they’re on the list so that everybody gets Christmas cheer,” Renee Curry, Social Services program administrator, said.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office also got in on the act, helping to load and unload the trailer that brought the many donations to the church.
Sgt. Christina Gilroy said events like these are important outreach tools for the agency.
“It’s a way to connect with the community and find out things like how their life’s going, how their communities are going, any improvements that they may need or any issues that they were having,” Gilroy said.