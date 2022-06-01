The public record for La Plata residents to made their voices heard on a town annexation plan will remain open for a few more weeks after an impassioned response by town residents.
The window for public comment on the annexation plan has been extended until noon on June 16 to allow for more input from residents, based on a recommendation by Mayor Jeannine James.
During the May 24 town council meeting, public comment was held on “The Hub” annexation plan, which if passed would allow the town to absorb about 306.6 acres of vacant land for mixed use development.
The current parcel sits between routes 225 and 301, with small residential neighborhoods bordering on each side, with the addition of several shopping centers connected to northbound Route 301.
The land would eventually become a 1,500-unit development known as The Hub, a mixed use residential development by Hawthorne Rosewick Limited Partnership.
In her comments to the town council, Sue Greer, the attorney representing the applicants, called the public hearing a “first step” in the development.
“Tonight we will decide if the land will be brought into the town and what the land can be used for,” Greer said.
The ambitions mixed use property would include walkable neighborhoods with a central area for daily needs, shops and parks extending out to larger, more spacious lots at the edge of each neighborhood.
The neighborhood would also include an additional road connection to College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata campus and “jumpstart” a connection to Route 301 through a main road that runs through the neighborhood.
Greer said that Hawthorne was open to working with landowners with property adjacent to The Hub to complete the road connection at the intersection of Rosewick Road and Route 301.
While Greer argued that the plan was in line with the town’s comprehensive plan that outline the parcel to be brought in for mixed-use development, many residents and others were not thrilled by the proposal.
Barbara Gray, who resides in Washington, D.C., and owns a property on Bivins Place, warned that the annexation would exasperate traffic concerns on the road.
“This annexation is going to make a bad problem worse,” Gray said.
Donna Jenkins, a La Plata resident, also had concerns with traffic and a potential increase in crime from the development.
A total of 14 public comments were made with none in favor of the plan.
According to the letters, residents objected to the plan because the area does not connect to an existing corporate area of the town of La Plata and it did not include a road extension to Route 301.
The town also received 25 letters in opposition, the majority of those letters coming from residents living on Bivins Place that objected to the plan.
Bill Murray, project manager of The Hub, admitted that he could not guarantee the development would not add traffic, but said it could provide a good start for the needed road connection, which would help “a lot of concerns.”
“I am so proud of our residents that came out to speak tonight,” James said. “I love it when our residents come out and are passionate about something and want to be heard.”
Anyone who has questions or would like to submit written documents can do so by contacting the town clerk by phone at 301-960-3507, by fax at 301-934-3965 or by email at legislative@townoflaplata.org.
