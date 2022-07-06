Candidates for seats on the board of county commissioners in Charles had another opportunity to lobby for public support in the final sprint toward the July 19 Gubernatorial Primary Election.
Candidates gathered at the Waldorf West Library in front of a modest crowd for a two-hour candidate forum moderated by Yolanda Williams Davis on June 29.
“I volunteered to moderate this forum to get more involved not only within the community but also with our local candidates to hear what they are saying about the changes that need to take place and what they’re willing or able to do to make Charles County a better place if elected,” Davis said.
Candidates in races from all four districts and commissioner president were invited to take part in last week's debate, with five candidates electing to participate.
Those candidates were Latina Wilson (commissioner president), Dr. Richard Cook (District 1), Ongisa McKenzie and Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan (District 2) and Carlos Childs (District 3), all Democrats.
All current Republican challengers except for Paul Genevie in District 1 are listed as designated by the Republican Central Committee and subject to change.
Incumbent commissioners were unable to attend due to the commissioners' second quarter town hall that was also scheduled for June 29.
Candidates were asked what their top priorities would be if elected to office.
Much of the focus from all five candidates was on infrastructure and increasing business development in the county.
“Quite simply, we are building residentially too fast in Charles County,” Wilson said.
Wilson, the current vice chairperson on the Charles school board, said the county must also continue to support funding for public schools.
Cook said he would work to tackle the issue of sprawl development by bringing much needed infrastructure to the county.
Candidates were also asked about what areas of the budget they would fund and what areas they would shield from cuts if more money was made available.
McKenzie said she would add more money in the capital budget to provide resources for parts of the county where residents feel “abandoned.”
“We have pot holes that are unfilled, we don’t have places for young people who can’t drive yet to walk, we don’t even have covered bus stops. And VanGo service is so limited it would take an hour and a half to get from my house to the mall,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie said she would also protect education funding from any cuts, citing the need to meet requirements from the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, a sweeping education reform package passed by the General Assembly.
Childs also cited education and infrastructure funding as important areas to fund if he were to be elected to office.
Ogungbesan went a step further in his comments, saying that he would implement a minimum utilization requirement to force developers to fill a certain amount of apartment units, and apply a vacancy tax if units remain vacant for long periods of time.
“All those sizable number of apartments that remain empty, they’ll put them on the market,” Ogungbesan reasoned.
Candidates were also asked about fixing traffic congestion on Route 301 and Route 5, a long standing complaint from area residents.
Childs stated that bringing high paying jobs to the area would help lessen the amount of residents needing to leave the county for work, and also gave his support to the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit project.
Ogungbesan said he would work with Calvert and St. Mary’s commissioners to go to the state of Maryland to ask for assistance in a major update to the road network in the region.
Cook said he would put a moratorium on some development, calling it a cause of some of the traffic issues in the county.