Charles sheriff’s deputies are investigating a single-car crash that left a Waldorf man dead in the early hours Sunday morning.
Police were called to the area of Acton Lane near Tawny Drive in Waldorf on Jan. 9 at 2:03 a.m. for reports of the incident.
According to a preliminary investigation, Bruce Matthew Lyles Jr., 36, of Waldorf was traveling westbound on Acton lane when his vehicle left the roadway near Tawny Drive and flipped.
Lyles was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Makle at 301-609-6225.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS or go online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Citizens can also submit tips by phone using the P3Intel mobile app.
