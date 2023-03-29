The Charles public school system’s transition school in Waldorf could soon be used to house an expanded prekindergarten center for county 4-year-olds.
Kevin Lowndes, chief of the office of teaching and learning, briefed board of education members on a proposal to use the transition school, currently housing T.C. Martin Elementary School, as a prekindergarten center as a way to meet requirements imposed by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.
According to Lowndes, the plan to repurpose the school used to hold elementary students during renovations at their home buildings would aid “tremendously” in helping the system meet its obligations to teach the youngest students.
Superintendent Maria Navarro added that no new elementary school renovations that require moving students to the temporary school in Waldorf were on the horizon in the near future, which made the decision to convert the school for a permanent prekindergarten center easier.
While the school system already has a prekindergarten program for 4-year-olds, requirements from the Blueprint that all Tier I students be provided spaces and future access for Tier II and III students have created a need to find more space.
Tiers are based on the level of income relative to the federal poverty line.
Tier I students are those within 300% of the federal poverty level. All students of families with an income of $83,250 or below would be eligible for free prekindergarten classes.
Tier II is defined as a family with an income between 300% and 600% of the federal poverty level, while Tier III is anyone above 600% of the federal poverty level.
According to the presentation, about 1,000 more 4-year-old children in Charles will be eligible for prekindergarten under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future.
While the school system already took a step in expanding prekindergarten when they entered into a partnership with the College of Southern Maryland earlier this year, using the transition school would greatly increase that capacity and save money for the system.
Lowndes told board members that it would cost $25.3 million to provide space for an extra 1,000 4-year-olds next school year, which includes the costs for salaries of teachers and facility costs.
Portable classrooms would need to be placed at schools if the program were to be implemented next school year. However, concerns about sourcing portable classrooms for next year made that option difficult.
“We really don’t have the space to bring all of our students in and we don’t have the transition school” immediately available, Lowndes said.
If the school system waited until either the 2024-2025 or 2025-2026 school year, when the transition school would be available and set up for prekindergarten classes, the move would only cost the school system $17.3 million.
While board members were in agreement on the idea, they also stressed that the system be open for all 4-year-olds and forgo options in the Blueprint that would charge tuition for Tier II and Tier III students.
“I have issues with people having to pay for what is a free and public school,” school board member David Hancock said.
Hancock suggested that the board include funding for prekindergarten for all 4-year-olds in the fiscal 2025 budget.
Fellow board members agreed.
“Public education is for us to make sure that the students can come to school,” school board member Dottery Butler-Washington added.
Board member Linda Warren told Southern Maryland News that she also supported bringing the expanded prekindergarten program without tuition fees for parents.
Lowndes also briefed the board on efforts to expand space for 3-year-olds.
Charles public schools plans to add 200 more seats for Tier I 3-year-olds from school year 2025-2026 to 2031-2032 to meet Blueprint requirements.
The school system has not yet been notified if extra funding will be available for the expansion of 3-year-old students.