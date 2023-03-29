The Charles public school system’s transition school in Waldorf could soon be used to house an expanded prekindergarten center for county 4-year-olds.

Kevin Lowndes, chief of the office of teaching and learning, briefed board of education members on a proposal to use the transition school, currently housing T.C. Martin Elementary School, as a prekindergarten center as a way to meet requirements imposed by the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan.


