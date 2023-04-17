Ellie Groth, a fifth-grader at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, left, and Camari Pratt, a ninth-grader student at Thomas Stone High School, complete the planting of an eastern redbud tree at the Waldorf high school in commemoration of Climate Resilience Arbor Day on April 15. The local plantings are a part of the 5 Million Trees for Maryland program, which aims to have the state achieve the ambitious climate mitigation goal of s 60% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2031 and net zero by 2045.
Thomas Stone High ninth-grader Camari Pratt, left, under the watchful eye of Chase Kolstrum of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service, begins the planting process for one of two eastern redbuds planted April 15 to mark Climate Resilience Arbor Day.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
A Climate Resilience Arbor Day tree planting was held April 15 at Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf.
Two native redbud trees were planted on the grounds as part of a collaborative effort by Charles County government, the Resilience Authority of Charles County and the Maryland Forest Service.
